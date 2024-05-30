May 30, 2024, Xiamen: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced a new partnership with SM Group to develop the first voco™ hotel in Fujian province - voco Xiamen SM city. Scheduled to open in the second half of 2025, this hotel will be nestled within the core area of Xiamen at SM Xiamen complex. This signing resonates with Greater China's national strategy to develop Fujian, enhancing IHG's presence in southeastern region markets and further emphasizing its long-term commitment to the Greater China market.

With the rapid development of tourism industry, Greater China enjoys the largest domestic tourism market and emerges as a global tourism powerhouse and a major destination for international travellers. Tourism industry is evolving into a strategic pillar in Greater China with remarkable features in the new era. As one of the first international hotel groups to enter Greater China, IHG has continued to uphold national strategic development, carving out a unique path for its growth.

Fujian Province is renowned for its unique and rich culture and tourism resources with vast space and huge potential and has emerged as a key area for IHG's recent strategic layout. Nowadays, Fujian Province is accelerating the structure of tourism consumption form, consistently attracting leading international premium hotel brands and fostering the steady growth of local tourism. Seizing the opportunities, IHG is actively enhancing its presence in Fujian to improve the tourism offerings in Fujian and further enliven the local leisure tourism and business tourism market.

Daniel Aylmer, CEO, IHG Greater China, said, "Rooted in Greater China for 49 years, IHG is dedicated to grow and prosper in Greater China and develop together with tourism industry. With our local operational experience, we witness the exciting growth and potentials of Fujian tourism industry and expect to offer high-quality travel and stay experience for guests with SM Group, and further boost Fujian's culture and tourism development."

Diane Dionisio, VP of China projects, SM Prime Holdings Inc., remarked, "With the 30th anniversary of SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s listing, we signed with IHG for voco Xiamen SM city, marking a significant step in SM's growth within Greater China's real estate sector. We are thrilled about our partnership, uniting IHG's leading operational expertise with SM Group's extensive 20-year market insight in Xiamen, to establish voco Xiamen SM city, the first SM hotel in China, as a distinguished hotel with exceptional standards, unique style, and impressive experience!"

Founded in 2018, voco has encountered rapid global expansion, with 64 openings across 25 countries and regions, and 80 hotels in the pipeline. Over the past four years in the Greater China, voco has established a robust presence in key cities and renowned tourist destinations encompassing Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Lianyungang. Catering to the dynamic surge in hotel conversions in Greater China, voco also infuses local elements into the hotel experience, providing a diverse array of captivating options.

In response to the hotel industry's growing emphasis on sustainable development and ESG strategies, voco revitalizes high-quality existing hotels, implements sustainable practices into new projects and elevate owner returns and guest experiences. Offering a variety of flexible collaboration models and unique brand identity, the brand has quickly ascended to become one of IHG's fastest-growing brands. Simultaneously, voco's three hallmarks - 'Come on in', 'Me time', and 'voco life' - have evolved into enduring symbols, creating a welcoming and captivating atmosphere for guests.