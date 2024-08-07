7 August, 2024 (London, UK): The renowned IHG Hotel in the Wild once again returned to Wilderness presented by Audi this weekend. Following last year's debut, the pop-up hangout was the place to be for festival goers and celebrities to kick back and enjoy heartfelt hospitality curated by IHG Hotels & Resorts. Inspired by the eccentricities of British culture and the enchanting allure of an English country estate, IHG Hotel in the Wild was designed as a place of whimsy and wonder, where the unexpected is celebrated and every moment is infused with style.

Connor Smith, Vice President of Masterbrand for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:"Wilderness is a highlight of the UK summer social calendar, and we brought IHG's exceptional hospitality to the festival for the second time. We believe in welcoming people to be themselves, to be cared for and to create unforgettable moments with us - which is exactly what IHG Hotel in the Wild is all about." Drawing inspiration from IHG hotels around the world, festival goers could enjoy their favourite hotel moments with a festival twist. This included a stunning hotel lobby and concierge, a full-service cocktail bar tended by trained mixologists, a floral al-fresco bedroom with room-service telephones and a picture-perfect outside bathroom with an oversized tub.

At the IHG Hotel in the Wild Warm Up session party on Saturday, freestyle beatboxer Kimmy Beatbox and spoken-word artist Sophia Thakur mesmerised the crowd and created a sense of revelry when they hit the stage. A star-studded line up of guests joined the IHG Hotel in the Wild event including Sophie Turner, Daisy Ridley, Netflix's Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen and Corinna Brown from Heartstopper, This Morning'sJosie Gibson and musical legends Professor Green and All Saints'Mel Blatt. Visitors from all walks of life came together to enjoy and celebrate in the magical space and experience true hospitality for all.