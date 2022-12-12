Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts' Hotel Indigo Marks Strategic Growth with Projected Record Openings in 2022

Premium Boutique Lifestyle Hotel Brand on Pace to Double its Global Footprint, Reach 200 Open Hotels by 2025

ATLANTA (December 12, 2022) -IHG Hotels & Resorts(IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, recently unveiled exceptional 2022 results to-date and a robust future for Hotel Indigo. The Luxury & Lifestyle brand's continued momentum includes plans to expand upon its current global footprint of 135 open hotels to more than 200 during the next three years, backed by a 124-hotel global pipeline.

Hotel Indigo's projected record growth stems from strong owner interest in culturally diverse areas throughout the Americas. With 69 currently open hotels and 29 planned properties - or nearly a quarter of the brand's total global pipeline - across the region, Hotel Indigo is on pace to surpass 100 open hotels in the Americas by 2025. Among its 2022 signings are its first Americas resort properties in Grand Cayman and Barbados. Hotel Indigo also emerged as an attractive option for dual-branded hotels, with a joint Atwell Suites propertynow open in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

Introduced in 2004, Hotel Indigo has transformed into a leading global boutique lifestyle brand rooted in storytelling. Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigos are designed alike, with each delivering a beautiful and fresh perspective of its surrounding community by thoughtfully weaving its sights, sounds and flavors into its experience.

Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "Hotel Indigo's evolution is truly remarkable, and our team has worked hard to build and expand what is now one of the industry's most efficient and authentic branded boutique lifestyle hotel concepts. We're eager to continue our growth momentum and anticipate opening our next 100 properties in nearly half the time it took to open our first 100. We look forward to bringing Hotel Indigo to more inspiring and culturally-rich neighborhoods while introducing the brand's unique stay environment to more guests and efficient operating model to more owners."

Five of Hotel Indigo's nine total 2022 openings to date have come within the Americas, with each boasting identities as distinct as their surrounding streets:

Additionally, several Hotel Indigo properties have undergone major renovations in 2022 to further match evolving guest needs while celebrating the local community. Hotel Indigo Nashville - The Countrypolitan's recently upgraded lobby, bar and restaurant embrace Music City's creative vibes, with a rotating roster of live musicians and craft cocktails. Guests also can score vintage finds from the High Class Hillbilly pop-up storefront.

Hotel Indigo aims to continue its growth momentum in the Americas before year's end with upcoming brand news and anticipated openings in New York City's Financial District and the Galapagos Islands. For additional information, or to book, visit www.hotelindigo.com.