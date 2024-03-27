Tokyo, March 27, 2024: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced that it has signed its first management contract with Samty K.K. to open voco Hiroshima in mid 2027.

Part of the urban development next to Hiroshima Station, the 301-room new-build hotel will incorporate a design that will allow visitors to feel the history of the area, including a space that embraces Saigoku Kaido, the famous Edo Period highway (1603-1868) on which the hotel stands.

The addition of an outdoor café space where people can eat take-out food, a meeting space for local residents, and a "lively space" where people can wait for a bus are also planned, along with a temporary evacuation area for anyone needing shelter in the event of an emergency.

IHG launched voco in 2018, and now has 62 hotels worldwide, with another 74 scheduled to open in the coming years[1]. voco Hiroshima is second voco hotel in Japan, following the property in Osaka that opened in 2022, and is the brand's first foray into the Chugoku and Shikoku regions. welcoming guests from Japan and around the world.

Known as a symbolic place of prayer for world peace, Hiroshima is a tourist destination with diverse attractions, including a beautiful natural environment blessed with oceans, mountains, and rivers, and a rich culinary culture created by the bounty of the Seto Inland Sea. The hotel is located within walking distance of the Atomic Bomb Dome, a World Heritage Site, and the downtown area in the center of Hiroshima City. The hotel will contribute to the development of local tourism and expansion of business demand as a premium hotel that meets various needs.

The hotel is located on the former Saigoku Kaido, one of the most famous roads in the Edo period (1603-1868). As part of the urban development plan for the area around the south exit of Hiroshima Station, the hotel will be designed to evoke a sense of local history and to create a space that is reminiscent of the Saigoku Kaido.

In addition to the construction of a meeting space for local residents, a "lively space" with a waiting area near a bus stop and a temporary evacuation site for people who have difficulty returning home will be created under ministerial approval for the "Private Guidance Facilities Development Project."

Takahiro Yamamoto, Director of Development, IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan commented, "IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan is pleased to announce the opening of the new IHG Hotel in Hiroshima. We are honored to partner with Samty, one of Japan's leading integrated real estate companies. We are grateful to Mr. Yasunobu Ogawa, President and CEO of Samty, and we hope that the construction of voco Hiroshima will contribute to the further development of the local tourism industry by promoting voco's unique global brand power and the wonderful attractions of Hiroshima, together with Samty's business goal of 'making everyone's dreams come true.' We look forward to building a long-term partnership between Samty and IHG in the years to come."

The name "voco" means "to invite" or "to gather" in Latin. The brand experience is positioned as "Come on in with a warm welcome," "Me time," and "voco life," and promises an "unexpected and special" experience in a comfortable stay that is like a place you are used to. Starting with a welcome treatment inspired by the hotel's location and personality, a relaxing room experience away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and social interaction in the vibrant restaurants, cafes, and bars, we offer a premium hotel experience that is not "conventional" with natural and unpretentious service. IHG Hotels & Resorts offers a premium hotel experience that is anything but "ordinary.

IHG currently operates 47 hotels in Japan under seven brands: InterContinental, Kimpton, ANA Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo, and voco. In addition, eight more hotels are scheduled to open by 2025 which include three luxury brands - Regent, Six Senses, and the Vignette Collection as well as Garner, a midscale conversion brand. IHG will continue to focus on business development in Japan to further expand its portfolio.

Overview of the Hotel

Location: 1 Matoba-cho, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture

No. of guest rooms: 301

Access: 4-minute walk from JR Hiroshima Station

*As of December 31, 2023