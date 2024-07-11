11.07.24 (London, UK) - IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces the signing of four new properties in Spain, adding over 500 rooms across key mature markets in desirable destinations. The latest agreements demonstrate owner and guest appetite for brands across each of IHG's Luxury and Lifestyle (Hotel Indigo), Premium (voco hotels), and Essentials (Holiday Inn Express) collections, in what is one of the company's priority growth markets in Europe.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Spain with these four outstanding properties in key tourist and business destinations across the country. The addition of over 500 rooms in Spain, alongside the recently announced 1,000 rooms in Portugal, will contribute a 10% increase in our room count across Iberia, emphasising our commitment to growth in the region.

The continued growth in the Spanish market demonstrates the strong demand from owners and investors in our diverse brand portfolio, and in IHG delivering unique experiences and high-quality service to our guests. We look forward to a successful partnership with our Spanish owners, who share our commitment to excellence and delivering true hospitality."

Alongside IHG's strong Holiday Inn brand family presence in Spain, underpinned by the continuous confidence of owners in its essentials as a powerhouse brand, the country also has seen great growth in recent years with key openings and brand debuts across IHG's luxury and lifestyle collection. These properties include Six Senses Ibiza and Kimpton Vividora Barcelona. The new additions to Spain's pipeline include:

Luxury & Lifestyle

Hotel Indigo in Jerez de la Frontera: The hotel will be the fifth Hotel Indigo in Spain and expected to open in spring 2026. Signed in partnership with Senator Hotels & Resorts, this 82-room hotel will uniquely combine two independent buildings (Plaza Arenal and Calle Larga) in the city centre of Jerez. Each building will feature Hotel Indigo's distinctive neighbourhood design, providing a gateway to discover the city's most inspiring localities. The hotel will include a ground floor bar, top floor bar and restaurant, an exterior terrace, and a rooftop swimming pool.

Premium

voco Granada: Also set to open in spring 2026, the hotel will signify IHG's market debut in Granada and will be the second voco property in Spain. Opening in partnership with Senator Hotels & Resorts, voco Granada will feature 167 rooms in a prime location near to the historic centre of Granada, close to well-connected transport links and the convention centre.

Essentials

Holiday Inn Express Seville - City: The 148-room converted hotel is the third property signed with Senator Hotels & Resorts and is set to open in Spring 2026. The hotel will feature the brand's hallmarks, including the Express Start Breakfast, providing hot fresh breakfast, as well as a fitness area, rooftop terrace, and swimming pool, making it an ideal stay for guests looking for a simple, smart travel experience. Conveniently located within a shopping centre in a residential area, the hotel serves as an ideal location between Seville's city centre and the international airport - perfect for both business and leisure travellers.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sabadell: Set to join the IHG portfolio in late 2025, the hotel will bring IHG's first "& suites" offering to Spain as it boasts 130 rooms including 20 long-stay suites catering to the needs of mid-to-long-term guests as well as families. Signed as part of a franchise agreement with Gestion T3 Hoteles, the hotel will also feature the brand's signature Express Start Breakfast, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, and an outdoor swimming pool. Conveniently located near Sabadell and main ring roads, the property offers easy access to Barcelona, which can be reached within a 25-minute car ride.

IHG currently has 55* hotels operating under eight* brands in the country, including Six Senses, InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, and Holiday Inn. Over the last five years, the company has opened more than ten hotels in Spain including Kimpton Vividora, InterContinental Barcelona, Six Senses Ibiza, and voco Madrid - Retiro. This also includes a strong pipeline of 12 properties, including Staybridge Suites Malaga, which is set to open later this year and mark the brand's debut in Spain.

In 2022, IHG signed a long-term commercial agreement with award-winning Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, making it the company's 18th brand and significantly boosting its footprint in resort and all-inclusive hotels - a high-growth market segment where there is clear demand from guests and IHG One Rewards members. Up to 70 hotels (24.3k rooms) join IHG's system under the Iberostar Beachfront Resorts brand and IHG guests can look forward to memorable stays in award-winning hotels*, ranging from family friendly premium offerings to adult only luxury, in leading resort destinations, including: Iberostar Grand Paraiso (Riviera Maya, Mexico); Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus (Bayahibe, Dominican Republic); Iberostar Grand Rose Hall (Montego Bay, Jamaica); and Iberostar Selection Anthelia (Tenerife, Spain).

*Numbers as at 31 March 2024