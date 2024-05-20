Latest announcements build on IHG's expansion into the upscale extended stay segment in Europe

20.05.24 (London, UK): IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announces its growth in the European upscale extended stay segment with the signing of Staybridge Suites Budapest - Parkside, Hungary; Staybridge Suites Antwerp, Belgium; and Staybridge Suites Belfast, Northern Ireland. The agreements demonstrate the continued popularity of the extended stay segment amongst owners and guests. They also reflect on the strength of IHG's brand portfolio to deliver stays in the all-suites segment - ideal for guests seeking a more spacious or a longer stay experience.

Staying true to the brand's ethos, these recent additions to the Staybridge Suites portfolio will demonstrate the best of spacious residential-style living, giving guests everything they need to live, work, and relax for the duration of their stay away from home. Examples include fully equipped kitchens in each suite allowing guests the flexibility to cook their own meals. With ample amenities including a fitness room and convenience store both open 24-hours, complimentary laundry facilities and storage lockers to allow guests to securely house items during or between stays. Each property also offers a daily breakfast buffet, light bites and an evening happy hour event, The Social, hosted three nights a week to bring guests together for complimentary small plates and beverages.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "The three latest signings follow the opening of Staybridge Suites Cannes Centre, France, in December 2023. This shows the great appetite for our all-suites offering across Europe as we meet a growing need for trips that blend business and leisure, or for guests staying multiple nights seeking both productivity and relaxation.

"Globally, the brand's pipeline equals more than half its current open footprint, showing long-term confidence from our owners who are increasingly investing in this brand in new and dynamic markets. We are delighted to work with our trusted partners to bring these hotels to life, and we can't wait to see them thrive."

The latest Staybridge Suites signings span the UK and continental Europe:

Pipeline

Staybridge Suites Budapest - Parkside, Hungary: Set to open in 2027 and signed under a franchise agreement with Mogotel Hotel Group and developed by UDI Group, Staybridge Suites Budapest - Parkside signifies a market debut for the brand in Hungary. The 152-room hotel located in the 13 th district of the Hungarian capital will form part of a mixed-use development project and provide business traveller with easy access to the Vaci road, Budapest's busiest corporate corridor. Also surrounded by the idyllic Margaret Island in the Danube River, the festive Obuda Island and the famous City Park including the Szechenyi thermal baths, the hotel will be an ideal stay for leisure guests alike.

Signed together with Borealis Hotel Group, this 99-room hotel is set to open at the end of 2026 and marks a brand debut in Belgium. The hotel is ideally located close to the train station, the city centre and the diamond district, being attractive for both leisure and business clients. Staybridge Suites Belfast, Northern Ireland: The fourth IHG property owned by Andras House, Staybridge Suites Belfast will be part of the Bedford Yard development and will open its doors to guests towards the end of 2027, offering 132 rooms. The property will have uninterrupted views of the city from the upper floors, including the City Hall, Gasworks, Dublin Road and through to the Belfast Hills.

Set to open later this year, Staybridge Suites Malaga will mark the brand's debut in Spain. The hotel will include 105 suites, combining the best features of private apartment living with the ease of a hotel. Part of the Urban Sky project, the new purpose-built development will allow guests to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities throughout their stay.

The latest signings follow the brand's debut in France, where Staybridge Suites Cannes Centre welcomed its first guests in November 2023. Located close to the famous Croisette, the 81-room hotel has fast become the go-to property for both short and long-term stays, as it sits just a five-minute walk from the SNCF train station, and a thirty minutes' drive from Nice Côte d'Azur airport.

IHG is strategically expanding its Staybridge Suites portfolio across Europe, with nine properties in the pipeline set to join the existing 10 hotels. Across the globe, Staybridge Suites currently has 324 properties open and a pipeline of 171* set to open in the next 3-5 years. Staybridge Suites is part of IHG's all-suites collection of brands which also include Candlewood Suites and Atwell Suites, all of which aim to offer guests an unparalleled extended stay experience.

*Numbers as at 31 March 2024