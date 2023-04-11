Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mayapada Group doubles down on growth in Bali

Partnership expands to four properties by introducing voco hotels to

Indonesia and opening second Holiday Inn Express property in Bali



Jakarta, Indonesia - 11 April 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a two-property agreement with leading Indonesian conglomerate Mayapada Group that doubles the companies' strategic partnership to four hotels in Bali.

The collaboration will introduce voco hotels - IHG's fastest growing premium brand - to Indonesia with the newly-built voco Bali Seminyak in 2024, and also open a second Holiday Inn Express property on the island following the conversion of an existing building to Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road.

It's another milestone in the relationship between IHG, which has more than 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and Mayapada Group, the owner of financial services, media, retail and real estate businesses, following the recent openings of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort and Holiday Inn Bali Sanur.

Patrick Finn, Vice President, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG said: "IHG has been in Indonesia since 1995 and has developed dedicated resources and capabilities that offer our teams a unique understanding of the market from both a domestic and international perspective. Our agreement with Mayapada Group complements our existing estate and enables us to strengthen our presence as a market leader in this key destination where we have seven open hotels and four properties in the pipeline.

"We want to offer something for every type of visitor, whether they stay in one of our hotels for leisure or business, or a combination of both. We share a commitment to develop high-quality, best-in-class properties and experiences, and are delighted to introduce voco Bali Seminyak - the first voco property in Indonesia and a perfect fit for Seminyak with its bold and charming nature - and Holiday Inn Express Sunset Road, which will champion simple, smart travel for people on the go."

Victoria Tahir, President Director, Mayapada Hospitality added: "Bali is one of the world's top travel destinations where demand is returning strongly as travellers once again seek to explore its unique beauty and wonders. In partnership with IHG, we're creating unforgettable stay experiences, and are delighted to have extended our relationship across its InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and voco brands with the signings of voco Bali Seminyak and Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road.

"IHG has proven to be a strong strategic partner for Mayapada Group, especially during the pandemic when it showed great agility in delivering bespoke solutions for our properties. Having seen the success of its cluster operations model in various markets, we're keen to adapt it for our four Bali properties to maximise their performance and achieve sustainable growth."

Having celebrated the global milestone of 100 signed and opened properties, IHG's premium brand voco hotels is growing at a phenomenal pace around the world and achieving high levels of guest satisfaction. Notable openings this year will include voco Paris Porte De Clichy in the French capital, a brand debut in Japan with voco Osaka Central, and its introduction to Vietnam through voco Ma Belle Danang.

The new-build, 162-room voco Bali Seminyak will be built on the brand ethos of sustainability, and designed to stand out from the crowd by offering guests a thoughtful, unstuffy and charming experience inspired by the three voco brand hallmarks - 'come on in', 'me time', and 'voco life'. Just a 20-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, its facilities include a restaurant and bar, meeting room, health club and swimming pool.

Holiday Inn Express is the largest hotel brand in the world, with more than 3,000 locations. Keeping travel simple and smart, it offers guests its signature complimentary Express Start breakfast and a great night's sleep. The 72-room Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road will feature a restaurant, meeting rooms, health club and swimming pool. Situated within a mixed used development in the city, the property will enjoy a prime location along Sunset Road, a 12-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The conversion of the property - which will be the second Holiday Inn Express hotel to open in Bali, after Holiday Inn Express Baruna Bali - illustrates the appeal to owners of accessing IHG's global enterprise platform and its market-leading loyalty programme IHG One Rewards, which has more than 115 million members. For IHG, the signing follows a series of high-quality conversions in South East Asia & Korea, including Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection, Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang Beach, InterContinental Grand Ho Tram and an upcoming Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena.

IHG operates 25 hotels in Indonesia across six brands - InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo and Six Senses - and plans to grow by 50% within the next four years with 14 properties in its development pipeline.