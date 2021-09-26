Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts and long-term partner PT Hotel Dago Pakar bring Hotel Indigo to Bandung

IHG Hotels & Resorts and PT Hotel Dago Pakar are proud to extend their partnership in Indonesia with a second hotel - Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar - following the success of InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the 275-room Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar will be located in the prestigious Dago neighbourhood, in the northern region of Bandung.

As with every Hotel Indigo property, it will draw on the story of its local area to inspire all aspects of its design, décor and service style. Every detail, from the warmth of the welcome guests receive to the dishes served in the restaurants, create a highly-memorable cultural experience, inspired by the rich heritage of Dago Pakar and the vibrant spirit, passion and independence of Bandung.

Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar will weave three key themes into every aspect of the guest journey: the healing and restorative power of water, the craftmanship of local artisans, musicians, puppet masters and dancers that combines modern and traditional art forms, and the folklores and fables that have inspired generations of locals.

Purnawan Suriadi, Director, PT Hotel Dago Pakar, said: "We want to establish Dago Pakar as a must-visit destination, bring out a deeper understanding of our rich culture and heritage that intertwines European influence from its colonial past as well as its young vibrant creative culture, and forge a meaningful connection between our guests, our hotel and the community. The Hotel Indigo design philosophy, which uses storytelling to bring the neighbourhood to life within the hotel while providing a gateway to inspiring and culturally rich locations, aligns with our vision for this property.

"We have a strong partnership with IHG and are very happy with the continued success of InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar despite the pandemic. Since opening in 2015, it has transformed the area into a popular luxury destination for business and leisure travellers.

"We are confident that IHG's proven track record of success in quality and guest satisfaction, both internationally and in the region, will offer a uniquely local experience for guests at Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar."

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development for South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: "We are very excited to bring boutique brand Hotel Indigo to Bandung and extend our excellent partnership with PT Hotel Dago Pakar. The Hotel Indigo brand is growing in Indonesia with Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and three more properties in the pipeline in Bintan and Jakarta.

"The brand's growth momentum shows the appetite of travellers to explore the heart and soul of each location they go to and be inspired by new places, people and ideas. We are also seeing a demand for owners to create a unique hotel experience that celebrates and supports the neighbourhood and makes a positive impact on the community.

"With 24 hotels in Indonesia, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar joins IHG's pipeline in the country that includes 15 hotels with 3,076 rooms across six brands. With its growing middle class and large millennial population, we see Indonesia as a long-term key market for our estate of brands."

Facilities at Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar will include a café & bar, meeting and event spaces measuring more than 1,800 sqm, a health and fitness club, two swimming pools, and a kids club. It will also offer the first rooftop pool and bar in Bandung with 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape and city.

Located on a site previously known as "Love Hill", 700 metres above sea level, Dago Pakar is a rich botanical sanctuary surrounded by tea plantations, pristine forests and natural waterfalls, and offers scenic city views. A 30-minute drive to Bandung International Airport, the hotel is situated near to the Djuanda Forest Park, a vast conservation area and botanical garden with more than 2,500 types of plants and endangered animals.

Its central location makes it easy for visitors to explore the local community, and offers the chance to sample Indo-Dutch cuisine such as pisang molen (banana wrapped in baked flour), to "ngopi" which is the act of socialising with family and friends over local coffee and teh poci (tea in a pot), and immerse in the thriving folk art scene of creatives, artists, musicians, performers and writers.

Part of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle collection, the Hotel Indigo brand has rapidly become a valued part of must-visit destinations around the world, capturing the spirit of local neighbourhoods everywhere. There are over 125 Hotel Indigo hotels across the globe with a pipeline of more than 100. In South East Asia and Korea, there are four properties in Bali, Bangkok, Phuket and Singapore, and the brand portfolio will more than double within the next few years.