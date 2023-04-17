Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the launch of Holiday Inn Express brand in Saudi Arabia

The new-build hotel in Riyadh will cater to the next generation of "smart travellers"

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 17 April 2023: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 hotels, across 18 distinct brands, has signed a management agreement with Riyadh-based Al Woroud Real Estate to bring one of the world's largest and most loved hotel brands, Holiday Inn Express, to the Kingdom. The latest signing will strengthen the company's mainstream offering in Riyadh and provide an elevated, smart offering to cater to new international and Saudi guest segments, as part of Saudi Vision 2030 strategy for tourism.

Holiday Inn Express champions simple, smart travel by providing a launch pad for guests to make their next connection - the brand is highly suitable and well positioned for targeting new age smart travellers across business, leisure, and meetings segments.

Holiday Inn Express Riyadh will make a stunning first for the brand in The Kingdom with a fresh, bold and modern 'next generation' design complemented by an unmatched location. The new-build hotel, located in the capital's central Olaya district, will comprise of 200 well-appointed rooms designed to meet the needs of value conscious leisure and business travelers when it opens its doors in 2026.

The hotel will embrace the brand's hallmarks to deliver a hassle-free and efficient stay experience for its guests. The rooms will feature amenities such as high-speed WiFi, smart TVs, premium bedding, and pillow options to ensure guests have a restful stay. The hotel will also offer signature complimentary 'Express Start Breakfast', speedy check-in, and power showers to ensure guests are recharged for the day. With a reimagined food and beverage offering and flexible public spaces, Holiday Inn Express Riyadh will be a great fit for the market.

Holiday Inn Express Riyadh will also offer business facilities including two meeting rooms equipped with enhanced technology and will feature a swimming pool and a fully equipped on-site gym.

The hotel will be located in close proximity to King Fahd Road - Riyadh's major arterial road connecting the north and south of the capital and will have easy access from King Khalid International Airport.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: "As we continue to expand in Saudi Arabia in line with the country's tourism strategy, we are delighted to sign a management agreement with Al Woroud Real Estate in dynamic and fast-moving Riyadh to bring a world-leading brand, Holiday Inn Express to the Kingdom. The government has been progressively investing in the tourism sector and will bring ever more diverse guest segments to the market, across business, leisure, and spiritual tourism. Through the range of stay experiences offered by our brand portfolio, including Holiday Inn Express, we can provide guest experiences to suit the needs of all visitors coming to the Kingdom.

He added: "The new Holiday Inn Express Riyadh will provide an elevated experience to smart travellers with next generation guest rooms and public spaces. We are confident that the hotel will be the first choice for an increasing number of travellers to The Kingdom who need a simple, engaging place to rest and get their work done".

Mohammed Al Balwi, Chief Executive Officer of Al Woroud Real Estate, added: "We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts in bringing a flagship Holiday Inn Express hotel to Saudi Arabia and contribute to the capital's expanding hospitality landscape. Holiday Inn Express is a well-recognized brand globally and has a huge base of loyal guests who are looking for smart and efficient accommodation. We are confident that with the power of the brand, IHG's strong local expertise and global systems, the hotel will be a huge success."

As IHG Hotels & Resorts' largest and fastest growing hotel brand, there are currently over 3000 Holiday Inn Express hotels, globally.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 37 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 31 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.

Download more images of our properties from our IHG® Digital Library.