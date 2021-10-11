Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to expand presence in Italy

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, is making strides against its expansion strategy in Italy, as it opens three new hotels and signs a further two in 2021, doubling the size of its premium and lifestyle portfolio in the region. These openings and signings illustrate IHG Hotels & Resorts' commitment to growth in the region, with five hotels now in the development pipeline.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: "Italy is an incredibly popular market for IHG Hotels & Resorts and we're seeing an uplift in demand for our premium and lifestyle brands, such as voco and Hotel Indigo, alongside our essential brands. It's really exciting to see IHG grow our presence in Italy and work with our owners to expand the portfolio of brands we have on offer for guests. Italy is a market to watch and I look forward to seeing what our next opportunity will be."

IHG's most recent opening in Italy saw the introduction of the voco brand to the market with voco Milan-Fiere. The 280 key hotel opened in September, capitalising on the flexibility of IHG's conversion brand to create a sleek modern hotel that appeals to business and leisure guests. The voco brand will further grow in Italy following the signing of voco Venice Mestre Quid, a 128 key hotel that is set to open in 2022.

Hotel Indigo also continues to build on the momentum it has seen across Europe in recent years. In Italy, the fourth Hotel Indigo most recently opened its doors in Verona, following the success of the brand in Rome, Milan and Venice. This exceptional portfolio of neighbourhood-inspired lifestyle hotels across Italy will soon have another addition after Hotel Indigo Florence signed into IHG's pipeline.

The growth across these brands shows IHG's well-curated brand offering is enabling owners to diversify and invest in the right brand in the right location. While IHG's largest share of the market remains in essential brands, the strength of their premium and luxury brands is beginning to come to light in the Italian market. Additional hotels in the pipeline include an InterContinental and Six Senses in Rome set to open in 2022, which will bring IHG's Italian presence to 7 brands.

*Numbers as at 30 June