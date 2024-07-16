16 July 2024, Sydney, Australia: IHG Hotels & Resorts will expand its Sydney premium estate with the addition of two Crowne Plaza hotels, following a strategic portfolio agreement with Frank and Wade Huang of Star Millennium Pty Ltd that will see the rebranding of two well-loved hotels at Sydney Airport and Macquarie Park.

The 196-room Crowne Plaza Macquarie Park is set to open in early 2025, transitioning from the Courtyard by Marriott to the Crowne Plaza brand. This rebranding will include a comprehensive refurbishment of the lobby and guest rooms, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Located approximately 25 minutes northwest of Sydney CBD, Macquarie Park is one of Australia's premier business districts. The hotel's prime location will attract significant demand from nearby businesses, including Macquarie University, Macquarie University Hospital, and Macquarie Shopping Centre, as well as the Australian headquarters of several leading pharmaceutical and technology companies.

Meanwhile, Holiday Inn Sydney Airport will be rebranded as Crowne Plaza Sydney Airport in September 2024. The hotel guest rooms, which underwent a $15 million refurbishment in 2022, are already at a Crowne Plaza standard and the hotel will now see updates to its lobby and restaurant to complete its transition into the premium segment.

With 252 rooms, the Crowne Plaza Sydney Airport is already a favourite among business and leisure travellers, consistently delivering exceptional performance for both the owners and IHG. Elevating the hotel from the midscale to the premium segment will further solidify its reputation as one of Sydney Airport's top hotels.

The hotels will move to franchise, with Star Millennium appointing Trilogy Hotels to operate both hotels.

Cameron Burke, Director of Development at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "We are honoured to have been chosen by Star Millennium as the partner to brand these two well-known Sydney hotels. It's exciting to see the Crowne Plaza brand continue to go from strength to strength, building on its reputation as one of the world's best known and loved premium hotel brands among corporate and leisure travellers alike. We look forward to further strengthening our wonderful partnership with Frank and Wade in the coming years."

Wade Huang, Director of Star Millennium Pty Ltd, added: "We are proud of our long-standing and successful relationship with IHG. Expanding our collaboration by integrating our Sydney Airport and Macquarie Park hotels into the Crowne Plaza family is an exciting step. Crowne Plaza Macquarie Park will set a new standard for quality in the Macquarie Park business precinct, and Crowne Plaza Sydney Airport will enhance its legacy as a Holiday Inn by delivering a premium guest experience."

Scott Boyes, CEO, Trilogy Hotels, commented: "Trilogy Hotels is delighted to be appointed by Frank and Wade Huang of Star Millennium as the independent hotel managers of both assets, running the day-to-day operations and spearheading both of their rebranding and refurbishment journeys. Together, with our wonderful partners the Huang Family, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to creating an amazing hotel experience for our owners, teams and guests. As we grow our independent hotel management portfolio in Australia, we are beyond grateful to Frank and Wade for putting their trust in us to operate their beloved hotels. We look forward to driving the operational and bottom-line profit performance of both assets and providing our expertise in systems, training, and team development."

IHG currently has 97 open or pipeline hotels in Australasia & the Pacific, including 22 Crowne Plaza properties. In the next twelve months, IHG plans to open new Crowne Plaza locations in Mawson Lakes (South Australia), Melbourne Carlton (Victoria), and Shell Cove Marina (New South Wales), with a new property in Geelong (Victoria) slated for 2026.

**Figures as of 31 March 2024.