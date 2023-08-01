Dubai and Kuwait City mark opening of IHG's new collection brand in UAE and Kuwait, expanding one of the world's largest luxury and lifestyle portfolios

Dubai, UAE, August 01 2023:IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 hotels, across 18 distinct brands, has announced the signing of franchise agreements with subsidiaries of Aqarat, a global hotel owner, in relation to two new Vignette Collection hotels which will launch IHG's new collection brand to the Middle East later this summer. The hotels will be managed by United Hospitality Management (UHM), a leading luxury hotel operator.

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection in UAE (162 rooms), and Vignette Collection in Kuwait City (194 rooms) join Vignette Collection's family of distinctive, elegant, and intriguing luxury and lifestyle hotels. Each Vignette Collection property is unique yet connected by a shared vision to make positive change for people, place and planet. Created for the next generation of luxury & lifestyle traveler, each property is distinguished in its character and design, always with the discerning eye of the thoughtful venturer in mind.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:"We are thrilled to announce the signing of two remarkable Vignette Collection hotels in Dubai and Kuwait as we continue to expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the region. The partnership with Aqarat and the opening of these hotels marks an important milestone for IHG Hotels & Resorts, as we cater to the growing number of guests who seek luxury experiences that differ from conventional hotel and resort offerings."

Vignette Collection is IHG Hotels & Resorts' first collection brand and the latest addition to its fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio which is now one of the world's largest with more than 450 open hotels and over 100,000 rooms. It joins IHG's exceptional portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Vignette Collection gives owners the opportunity to offer guests world-class independent hotels with a distinctive identity, while benefitting from IHG's global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

Talal Jassim Al-Bahar, Vice Chairman and CEO of Aqarat, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with IHG to launch the first two Vignette Collection hotels in the region. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of today's customers who seek unparalleled luxury experiences and a distinctive luxury and lifestyle brand, precisely what Vignette Collection delivers. Considering Dubai's status as a renowned tourist destination and the continuous growth of Kuwait's hospitality market, these two Vignette Collection hotels are poised to capture the attention and admiration of both local and international guests. The exceptional offerings and unparalleled experiences that await at these hotels are certain to leave a lasting impression on every discerning traveler. United Hospitality Management (UHM) will operate both properties, which is a leading hotel operator in Europe and the Middle East. With this partnership and the hotels' exceptional locations, IHG's robust global systems, technology, loyalty program, and UHM´s expertise in luxury hospitality we are confident that both Vignette Collection hotels will deliver world-class experiences to our guests."

Since its launch in December 2021, Vignette Collection has grown to include six distinct properties in Australia, Thailand, Portugal and Washington DC and with a prosperous pipeline of 15 properties to date the brand sees a forecast growth of more than 100 properties to follow around the globe in the next 10 years.

"We are excited to partner with IHG to bring two world-class hotels to the Middle East," said Carlos Leal, Executive Chairman of UHM."This partnership is a significant milestone for UHM as it marks our entry into the Kuwaiti market and consolidates our position in UAE with more properties coming soon. We are also very proud to grow our portfolio with the very first hotels of the brand Vignette Collection in the region".

Mattar added: "Recognising the incredible growth and development opportunities, we are excited to continue our investment in key markets in the region and bring new brands to cater to the growing diverse guest needs. Vignette Collection is a great brand for both our guests and owners as it offers a range of choices and the promise of unique stays in superior quality hotels. We are receiving a lot of interest for the brand and look forward to bringing more Vignette Collection hotels to the region."

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, Dubai

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, like all Vignette Collection properties, offers a unique travel experience with a distinct outlook and story to tell. Located on the Western Crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort is a modern escape for the seekers of fun. The beachfront resort is set on the edge of soft white sands and sparkling azure seas offering uninterrupted views, ideal for guests looking for a laid-back atmosphere and to appreciate the very best views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai's iconic skyline.

A lively destination for fun-loving families and couples alike, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection facilities include 162 distinctly designed rooms and suites, including apartments ranging from 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom overlooking scenic sea and skyline, two immersive infinity pools, a fully equipped gym, basketball court, a kid's play area, captivating culinary and mixology experiences, and a beach club.

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection is now open and bookable on https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/Th8PalmDubai.

Vignette Collection in Kuwait City

Due to open later in 2023, Vignette Collection in Kuwait is located in Kuwait City, Al Bida, Salwa neighbourhood, overlooking waterfront views and within walking distance of the vibrant Arabella complex. With its prime seafront location and convenient access to the Central Business District, the hotel is positioned to serve both business and leisure travellers.