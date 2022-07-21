Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
4744.00 GBX   -0.90%
05:14pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts invites all guests to stay like a star through a series of ultimate fan experiences, starting with award-winning artist Jazmine Sullivan
PU
07/20INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts signs InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest
PU
07/19KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS TO OPEN ITS FIRST EUROPEAN RESORT : a sanctuary of luxury and wellness in Mallorca
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts invites all guests to stay like a star through a series of ultimate fan experiences, starting with award-winning artist Jazmine Sullivan

07/21/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Available for IHG One Rewards members, the one-of-a-kind 'Guest How Jazmine Sullivan Guests' package includes Lollapalooza VIP tickets and exclusive experiences

Atlanta - July 21, 2022 - Celebrities are experts when it comes to living that hotel life, turning guest rooms into their personal sanctuaries as they travel the world. IHG Hotels & Resorts is now sharing that expertise as it aims to show the world that there is no one way to guest and all are welcome to travel on their own terms when they choose to stay at any of IHG's 6,000 hotels and 17 brands.

IHG is teaming up with diverse and exceptional talent to bring one-of-a-kind stays that give fans a chance to travel like the stars. As part of the all-new IHG One Rewards loyalty program, several exclusive and thoughtfully chosen celebrity experiences will be announced in the coming months available for members, letting them guest like their favorite celebrities when they stay with IHG properties.

First up? A hotel guest experience from singer-songwriter and two-time GRAMMY Award winner Jazmine Sullivan. Available just in time for Lollapalooza - where IHG Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel partner - IHG One Rewards members will have the chance to 'Guest Like Jazmine Sullivan Guests.' The VIP package for two features a luxury five-night stay in the GRAMMY winner's curated suite at The Kimpton Gray, along with VIP festival tickets.

The series aims to forge a deeper connection with current members and a new generation of travelers. Each celebrity partnership is designed to remind people how great it feels to be cared for as a guest and when it comes to travel, it's not one-size-fits-all. So, whether it's guesting like a glamorous celebrity or relishing sleeping solo in that king size bed, IHG passionately believes that when people are cared for, they feel free to be themselves and gain the most from their travel experiences.

The inaugural 'Guest How Jazmine Sullivan Guests' suite will feature the artist's favorite ways to guest as well as hand-selected travel amenities and must haves, including her favorite calming scents, vegan snacks and immunity-strengthening pressed juices. Celebrating Jazmine's debut performance at this year's Lollapalooza, the immersive package also includes two (2) Weekend VIP Tickets for the four-day festival with dedicated entry, including access to:

  • Lolla Lounge Deck hosted by IHG, featuring elevated viewing platforms with exceptional sightlines of the north and south main stages.
  • IHG Exclusive Soundboard Viewing Experiences to watch two top performances on Thursday and Sunday.
  • Onsite true hospitality and care at the festival with everything from express spa treatments, golf cart shuttle transportation, concierge service and more.

Jazmine Sullivan, GRAMMY Award-winning artist, said: "Traveling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things. When I'm on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge. That's why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favorite parts of traveling to life through my own curated suite. From the calming scents we brought into the room to what's stocked in the mini fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I'm so excited to share."

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer for IHG, said: "At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we make space to care for all types of travelers. Our collaboration with Jazmine allows us to bring that idea to life in a really special way and deliver a unique experience our guests will remember for years to come."

Bringing members closer to their passions through rich rewards and experiences, the exclusive package will be made available for all IHG One Rewards members to bid on using their rewards points starting at 5pm ET on July 21.

For bidding information, visit auctions.ihg.com, and to learn more about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
05:14pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts invites all guests to stay like a star thro..
PU
07/20INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts signs InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucha..
PU
07/19KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS TO OPEN : a sanctuary of luxury and wellness in Mallorca
PU
07/18INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Hotel Indigo Flushing opens its doors, inspiring visitors and lo..
PU
07/15FROM ROUTE 66 TO SKI RESORTS IN JAPA : Last-minute trips before school is back in session
PU
07/13INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Pressure is on employers to adopt flexible working conditions an..
PU
07/12INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : All-New IHG One Rewards app powers loyalty, gives members more c..
PU
07/12INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG expands presence in Bangladesh with signing of Crowne Plaza ..
PU
07/08INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Riding with style and sustainability … at voco hotels!
PU
07/04INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG signs a new Holiday Inn Express hotel in Gujarat
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 823 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 10 411 M 10 392 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,35 $
Average target price 67,89 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.25%10 505
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.67%49 946
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-22.17%34 149
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-17.21%8 883
ACCOR0.00%7 514
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-23.39%5 437