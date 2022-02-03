Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts opens Holiday Inn & Suites Sydney Bondi Junction

Beachgoers and business travellers alike will now be able to experience the Joy of Travel as IHG Hotels & Resorts partners with La Vie Hotels & Resorts and opens Holiday Inn & Suites Sydney Bondi Junction, just a stone's throw from one of the world's most famous beaches.

Now open, operating and bookable under Holiday Inn & Suites Bondi Junction, this newest signing by IHG signals the continued, phenomenal growth of the Holiday Inn brand family in Australasia. The hotel, which previously operated as Quest Bondi Junction, will undergo an extensive refurbishment of its guest rooms, lobby and guest spaces that will showcase the Holiday Inn brand's innovative next-generation design and guest experience.

The 82-room hotel will feature a bright lobby and complimentary gym access available to guests, as well as an all-day dining restaurant after the refurbishment. Also, as an all-suite property, guest rooms feature well appointed kitchenettes, giving travellers the option to either cater for themselves or explore Bondi Junction's many nearby dining outlets.

Conveniently located on Spring Street in the heart of Bondi Junction in Sydney's Eastern suburbs, leisure guests staying at Holiday Inn & Suites Bondi Junction will love the close proximity to shopping hub Westfield Bondi Junction and all the attractions of Bondi Beach, while business travellers will enjoy the ease of access to the Sydney CBD, which is just 5km away and only minutes by public transport.

Holiday Inn & Suites Sydney Bondi Junction is IHG's fourth hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs, complementing other IHG icons which include Crowne Plaza Sydney Coogee Beach, InterContinental Sydney Double Bay and Holiday Inn Potts Point. It comes during an exciting period of growth for IHG in Australasia as it introduces Holiday Inn's next generation design, including its signature Open Lobby, as part of its commitment to reinvigorate the brand as it gets set to celebrate its 70th year in 2022.

IHG Hotels & Resorts' Director of Development for Australasia, Jael Fischer, said "A world famous destination like Bondi needs a world-famous hotel brand, and there is no better-known brand globally than the Holiday Inn family. We are thrilled to extend our reach across Sydney and complement our stable of hotels in the Eastern Suburbs, which already includes Double Bay, Coogee and Potts Point. We are proud to partner with La Vie Hotels & Resorts for the first time, and thank them for their commitment to the future of the tourism industry, particularly in New South Wales. We look forward to working closely with them as they refresh the hotel and showcase the best of the Holiday Inn brand."

According to Jerry Xu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, La Vie Hotels & Resorts, "La Vie Hotels & Resorts is currently on a significant expansion phase across Australia and Southeast Asia, and we see this new property in Bondi Junction as just the beginning of a long-term partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

"We currently have 22 properties in our portfolio ranging from midscale to upper upscale, and to be adding IHG's renowned Holiday Inn brand to our stable of hotels is very exciting. The location of Holiday Inn & Suites Bondi Junction will provide both business and leisure guests the ultimate convenience in the heart of the eastern suburbs, and as consumer confidence returns to the travel industry, we're excited to be offering guests a modern, contemporary hotel to base themselves when visiting Sydney," Mr Xu said.

For more information and to book, head to www.ihg.com

Holiday Inn & Suites Sydney Bondi Junction will join the 42 open or pipeline Holiday Inn brand family hotels in Australasia & Pacific. Globally, it's the world's largest brand family with more than 4,100 open and over 1,000 in the pipeline, delivering the Joy of Travel in almost every corner of the world.