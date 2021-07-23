Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts sets its sights on Austin for Atwell Suites brand

07/23/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today that its newest brand - Atwell Suites - continues to grow with the latest property planned for Austin, Texas. The Atwell Suites Austin Airport is owned and managed by Bob & Son, Ltd and is the third hotel underway for the brand, joining hotels currently under construction in Miami and Denver. There are currently more than 20 properties in IHG's US pipeline for this design-led, dynamic, all-suites hotel brand optimized for longer stays of up to six nights.

Karen Gilbride, Vice President, avid hotels and Atwell Suites, IHG, commented: 'As Austin continues to be a popular destination due to its eclectic music scene and culture, we are thrilled to partner with Bob & Son, Ltd. as we transform their Holiday Inn Express & Suites into one of our first Atwell Suites locations. The brand's thoughtful and flexibly designed spaces can adapt for new build or conversion opportunities making this a strong offer that will appeal to owners and guests. We congratulate Bob & Son, Ltd. and look forward to introducing guests to this new, exciting brand in Austin.'

The 80-room Atwell Suites Austin Airport property will appeal to business and leisure travelers and is conveniently located near Austin Bergstrom International Airport, the new Oracle headquarters and Tesla Gigafactory facility. Additionally, visitors will enjoy the hotel's proximity to the world-renown Circuit of The Americas facility which brings fans from around the world for major events such as the Moto Grand Prix, NASCAR and Formula One Racing, as well as concerts and other events.

Hiren Patel, Bob & Son, Ltd , commented: 'We are excited to bring the Atwell Suites experience to guests who are traveling to and through Austin. We know our current property provides the perfect backbone to become an Atwell Suites hotel and that the property's flexible design will appeal to the variety of both business and leisure travelers who want to make the most of their hotel experience while exploring and discovering all that Austin has to offer.'

The new Austin property will feature a signature two-story lobby featuring The Common, the second floor public space that mixes private and shared areas to perfectly suit the transition from work to leisure. Other planned hotel amenities include complimentary breakfast, an inviting paid bar with shareable small plates, on-site pool, spa, and free hotel shuttle to and from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The Atwell Suites brand is designed for guests looking for inspiration and seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Key brand hallmarks include flexible and enriching spaces that help guests easily switch between work and rest and surprising touches along the guest journey that create an atmosphere that sparks connections and conversations.

To learn more about Atwell Suites, visit www.atwellsuites.com.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
