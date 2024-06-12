Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced today that it is partnering with Kauai's landmark Coco Palms Resort, establishing the first location in Hawaii forIHG Hotels & Resorts' fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio. Following a historically sensitive restoration of the iconic property, Coco Palms, A Kimpton Resort, will once again become an inspiring tropical retreat for travelers and the Kaua'i community to explore all the expansive experiences the destination has to offer. The transformed resort is anticipated to open in 2026.

Idyllically located amidst breathtaking natural surroundings in the verdant valley of Wailua along its magnificent shoreline, Coco Palms is owned by Reef Capital Partners and will be operated by Highgate. The resort was known as a premier destination during the golden era of Hollywood, with renowned guests such as Elvis Presley, Rita Hayworth and Gene Autry. Its meticulous restoration is being guided by Native Hawaiian advisors within the local community to ensure guests are welcomed with an authentic, culturally rich experience. The restored landmark will be comprised of 350 thoughtfully designed accommodations spread across three low-rise hotel structures as well as cottages.

Complementing the stay experience will be an array of amenities designed for travelers to relax and unwind or fuel their curiosity. With access to the resort's 15-acre coconut grove, guests can enjoy everything from meditation and movie nights to wedding ceremonies and more. Those seeking a moment of calm can let stresses melt away at the onsite spa or take a dip in one of the resort's three outdoor swimming pools. Unique restaurant and bar concepts will include a rooftop bar, a pool bar as well as a restored shoreline restaurant. In addition, guests can immerse themselves in the continuation of a celebrated Coco Palms tradition - the evening torch-lighting ceremony. As with all Kimptons, the resort will also feature perks such as Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, Kimpton Social every evening, a "Forgot It? We've Got It!" program, in-room yoga mats and pet-friendly policies.

Leanne Harwood, SVP, Managing Director for Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are incredibly excited to establish our luxury and lifestyle presence in Hawaii with Coco Palms, A Kimpton Resort. Hawaii beckons travelers seeking both relaxation and discovery, and this wholly reimagined resort will welcome not only visitors, but also the local community, with unique, culturally respectful experiences all within an inspiring boutique luxury setting. We're pleased to partner with Reef Capital Partners, who is committed to being responsible stewards of this historic landmark."

In 1992, Hurricane 'Iniki struck Kaua'i and caused significant damage to the famed property, which has remained untouched and in a state of neglect, until now. Beyond preserving the historical and cultural integrity of the land, Coco Palms will also feature an onsite cultural center and museum honoring Kaua'i. As host to exhibits, lectures and activities of cultural significance, it will serve to educate both visitors and residents alike of the surrounding area's native culture, rich history and flourishing artistic community.

Jon Day, Chief Financial Officer at Reef Capital Partners, expanded: "It's a true privilege to bring the first Kimpton resort to Hawai'i. IHG shares our belief that the history and culture of this site, especially the pre-contact history, is what distinguishes Coco Palms from other properties and makes it such a magical place. They're just as committed as we are to preserving its legacy and sharing it with the world. I can think of no better brand to fulfill this vision."

With its expansive rainforests and deep valleys, Kaua'i is often referred to as the "Garden Isle" and travelers to the island can discover its natural beauty in countless ways. The 20-mile-long Wailua River, adjacent to Coco Palms, flows past lush tropical forests and cascading waterfalls, making it a paradise for kayakers. Guests can journey by boat to the serene Fern Grotto, a famed geological wonder formed millions of years ago that features a natural lava rock cavern. Visitors can also enjoy the nearby beaches, hiking trails, waterfalls as well as helicopter sightseeing, scuba lessons, snorkeling, boating and fishing excursions, and more. Additionally, guests to the resort will appreciate its close proximity to Lihue Airport, just five miles away.

When it opens, Coco Palms will represent the west coast resort flagship for Kimpton in the Americas. It will join the brand's growing resort offering globally, which includes boutique oases such as Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort & Spa in Honduras' Bay Islands, Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa and Kimpton Aluna Tulum in Mexico, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca in Spain as well as Kimpton Kitalay Samui in Thailand, amongst others.

To learn more about Kimpton, visit IHG.com or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.