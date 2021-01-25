Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Intercontinental Hotels : IHG announces 2021 Hotel Development Symposiums

01/25/2021 | 04:10pm EST
Series of virtual events feature dynamic hotel brands available for conversions and new development in the Americas

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced today the schedule for a series of virtual Hotel Development Symposiums in early 2021. The free, online events are designed to bring information about IHG's dynamic hotel brands directly to owners in a convenient and informal way.

IHG started offering virtual development symposiums in 2020 as travel restrictions and the cancellation of events and conferences due to COVID-19 created an opportunity to connect with owners differently. The 2020 events attracted hundreds of attendees, including current and potential hotel owners, and highlighted growth opportunities across IHG's portfolio of hotel brands.

IHG's 2021 Hotel Development Symposiums, announced today, will focus on the company's luxury, lifestyle, and premium brands; insights into IHG's growth strategy; and provide opportunities for Q&A and discussion. Additional brand-specific events and topics will be announced in the coming months.

Julienne Smith, Senior Vice President, Development, Luxury & Upscale, Americas, commented: 'Working closely with our owners, we moved quickly in 2020 to adapt to a challenging environment and continued to sign, build or renovate, and open hotels across our brands in the Americas. In this environment, many of our owners are reevaluating their portfolios and considering new investments and properties that have the potential to perform strongly in the future. We've received great feedback from owners on the effectiveness of virtual symposiums and look forward to a series of engaging events this year.'

January 28, 1 PM EST - Hotel Indigo®

  • Led by Julienne Smith (Senior Vice President, Development, Luxury & Upscale, Americas) & Carol Hoeller (Head of Global Hotel Indigo)
  • No two Hotel Indigo properties are the same. Whether a hotel property is a new-build, a conversion, or an adaptive re-use, each hotel is part of the pulse and the rhythm of its neighborhood, drawing on the story of its local area to inspire every aspect of the hotel, from intriguing design to incorporating distinctive local ingredients into the menus.

February 25, 1 PM EST- voco™ Hotels

  • Led by Alex Moeckel (Director, Upscale Development, Americas) & Gina LaBarre (Regional Vice President, Americas Upscale Brand Growth/voco Americas)
  • One of IHG's newest brands, voco Hotels, is a versatile, upscale brand that embodies each property's unique characteristics. The voco brand combines the informality and charm of an independent hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. With conversion and adaptive re-use opportunities for owners, voco Hotels allows guests to enjoy an upscale experience with the freshness of a one-of-a-kind hotel under a name they can trust.

March 15, Time TBA -Regent Hotels & Resorts/ InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts

  • Led by Alex Kuhl (Vice President, Development, Luxury & Upscale, Americas), Jenifer Reese (Head of Global Luxury Brands) & Tom Rowntree (Vice President, Global Luxury Brands)
  • Synonymous with timeless style, supreme comfort, and intuitive service, the Regent® brand has set the benchmark for luxury hotels worldwide since it was founded in 1970. This collection of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences currently located in Asian and European cities and resort locations blends Eastern simplicity and Western elegance.
  • As the world's first international luxury travel hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been pioneering new international destinations for decades. Each InterContinental hotel is a destination in its own right with a distinctive style and ambiance, from historic buildings to city landmarks and unique resorts.

April 19, Time TBA -EVEN® Hotels

  • Led by Madison Schliewe(Director, Upscale Development, Americas) & Raul Ortiz (Vice President, Global EVEN Hotels Brand Management)
  • EVEN® Hotels provide a lifestyle offering for travelers seeking more options to stay healthier away from home. EVEN Hotels' wellness-savvy staff offer guests a best-in-class fitness experience, healthier food choices, and natural, relaxing spaces.

Second Quarter 2021 TBA - Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts

  • Led by Julienne Smith (Senior Vice President, Development, Luxury & Upscale, Americas) & GingerTaggart(Vice President, Brand Management, Global Crowne Plaza)
  • Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's largest upscale hotel brands with properties located in major urban centers, gateway cities, and resort destinations. Committed to helping business travel work better, Crowne Plaza hotels offer premium accommodations, business-ready services and spaces, and fast and fresh food that keep guests productive, connected, rested, and restored during their stay.

To register for any of these events, please click here. To learn more about hotel development with IHG, visit https://development.ihg.com/.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 21:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
