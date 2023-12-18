18 December 2023, New Delhi:IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with XECO Media LLP to bring a new Holiday Inn Resort to the city of Karjat, Maharashtra. Set to open in 2027, the resort will add 150 keys to IHG's portfolio in the state. The signing is a strategic move underscoring IHG's commitment to providing diverse and exceptional hospitality experiences across leisure destinations in the country.

The new-build resort will be situated in the resort town of Karjat, which is equidistant from two major cities of Mumbai and Pune. Known for its breath-taking natural beauty, ambrosial landscapes, exquisite caves, seraphic lush green valleys, and monumental entrance temples, Karjat is popular amongst travellers seeking to escape the city life. Holiday Inn Resort Karjat will be surrounded by lush greenery and farmlands overlooking a seasonal stream promising a unique blend of modern comfort and natural beauty to discerning guests. Once opened, the resort will cater to adventure seekers, hikers and leisure travellers as a easy getaway destination from both Mumbai and Pune.

Holiday Inn Resort Kajrat will feature an all-day dining, a bar and a welcoming lobby lounge. For social gatherings and corporate meetings, the resort will be equipped with banqueting facilities, meeting rooms and a dynamic business center. For guests to unwind and relax, there will be a fully equipped gym, and an exclusive health club.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, "We are delighted to expand our essential brand Holiday Inn Resorts to Karjat, in partnership with XECO Media LLP. Karjat is fast evolving as a prime getaway leisure destination due to its close proximity to Pune and Mumbai and picturesque surroundings. This signing is a testament to IHG's commitment to expand presence in sought-after emerging leisure destinations across India. We are confident that once opened, Holiday Inn Resort Karjat will be well received by travellers seeking quality branded accommodation with world class hospitality.

Naqisa Silva Choudhary , Chief Executive Officer, XECO Media LLP, added, "We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to establish a new Holiday Inn Resort in Karjat, Maharashtra. With this partnership, we will be able to leverage IHG's global expertise and benefit from the Holiday Inn brand family's reputation as one of the most recognized brands worldwide, to offer comfortable and welcoming guest experience. Situated in a prime location and backed by IHG's technological prowess, and esteemed loyalty program, we are confident that our resort will emerge as the preferred choice for discerning travellers once its doors open to guests."

IHG® currently has 45 hotels operating across five brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 45 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.