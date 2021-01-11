Intercontinental Hotels : IHG expands Crowne Plaza brand in Central Vietnam

IHG expands Crowne Plaza brand in Central Vietnam

Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront will open in 2023

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has signed a management agreement with Minh Dong Travel Service and Trading Company Limited - a member of PGT Group - to open the second Crowne Plaza in Danang.

The 300-room Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront will welcome guests in 2023. With unobstructed views of the ocean, the 38-storey hotel will be highly sought-after by business and leisure travellers seeking a single destination for work, meetings and relaxation.

Ideally located next to the beachfront on the city's main thoroughfare Vo Nguyen Giap street, and only a five-minute drive to central Danang, it will perfectly complement the existing low-rise Crowne Plaza Danang, situated further south along the beachfront and linked to the popular, integrated resort.

This expansion of Crowne Plaza is part of the rejuvenation of the brand in Vietnam and designed to fulfil the needs of the modern business traveller. The hotel features the brand's signature Social Workspace lobby concept that affords guests a seamless transition from work to that all-important downtime.

With 1,500 square metres of dedicated space, there will be a strong focus on meetings and events, ranging from corporate functions to weddings for up to 400 people. Backed by the IHG Clean Promise and enhanced Meet with Confidence programme, Crowne Plaza prioritises guest safety and wellbeing, while providing flexible, creative solutions for all meeting and event needs.

When it's time to unwind, guests may relax in their Crowne Plaza's WorkLife concept room or take a dip in the rooftop infinity pool, complete with ocean views. A wide range of facilities at the hotel will also include three restaurants, a gym and spa.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development for IHG, South East Asia & Korea, said:"It's fantastic to be growing one of the world's largest upscale brands, Crowne Plaza, in Central Vietnam.



"The Covid-19 pandemic is showing us just how much our life and work are changing, and in many ways, becoming more integrated with each other. Nowhere is this more evident in Danang, where city and beach, and work and play, mix together. We are delighted to be partnering with PGT Group, who have extensive experience in the Danang and Hoi An area, to bring out the best of Danang through this hotel partnership.



"We are always looking to the future with the Crowne Plaza brand and focusing on how we can support our guests by providing them with a more digital, flexible, mobile and connected environment in which to work, meet and relax, and I am delighted to have PGT Group join us on this journey."

Mr. Le Anh Trieu, Chairman of PGT Group, commented:"As we expand further into commercial real estate ownership, it's fantastic to partner with IHG and benefit from both their strong local presence in Vietnam and their global scale and systems.



"We instinctively knew that the Crowne Plaza brand was the right match for what we were trying to achieve in our mixed-use development close to My Khe Beach. The upscale brand's business and meetings focus will be an ideal complement to the range of stylish, high-end apartments. The development will create a vibrant atmosphere in the area where work and life will integrate seamlessly.



"We have been particularly impressed with the way IHG has approached our project, which is now at an advanced stage. They have worked seamlessly with us to minimise disruptions to the construction process, which has been a vital factor in ensuring we stay on track.



"We also share the same vision for our hotel - to fully utilise the space we have to drive commercial returns, while ensuring we bring out the best of the Crowne Plaza brand as we create memorable experiences for our guests."

Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront is situated within easy access of the city's main attractions including its expansive beach and a varied selection of popular restaurants and bars.

Located just 2km from Danang city centre and 5km from Danang International Airport, guests will have great connectivity to Vietnam's gateway cities and overseas destinations.

IHG has been in Vietnam for over a decade and has 14 hotels operating under four brands: Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, with another 17 in a pipeline which includes brand entries for Regent and Hotel Indigo.

As one of the world's largest upscale brands, Crowne Plaza has more than 425 hotels located in major urban centres, gateway cities and resort destinations all around the world with another 93 hotels in the pipeline. The newest addition to Vietnam will be the 300-key Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay, opening in 2021.

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide and understands that cleanliness, health and safety are top priorities for customers, especially at this challenging time. To this end, IHG has introduced additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab, and Diversey, as well as launching the IHG Clean Promise. Once open and part of the IHG family, Crowne Plaza Danang Waterfront will follow IHG's Way of Clean and offer guests the IHG Clean Promise.