    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Intercontinental Hotels : IHG opens new flagship Holiday Inn hotel in Queenstown

12/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Holiday Inn®, one of the world's most iconic and trusted brands, has welcomed a new flagship property to New Zealand. Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park has opened its doors and is welcoming guests to experience the 'Brighter Side of Travel' with its next generation offering.

With 182 rooms and suites and perfectly positioned to explore all sides of Queenstown and the greater Central Otago region, Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park is so much more than just a place to check-in or pass through before heading out for the day. Holiday Inn's plan to bring innovative next-generation design hotels to Australasia is evident, with the brand's new open lobby inviting guests to linger longer and make themselves at home in its free-flowing living spaces where they can eat, drink, work, meet, relax, and socialise.

Mirroring a laid-back living room, the new open lobby design allows guests to move seamlessly between the expansive fireplace, Giants Restaurant and Bar, the media lounge, cosy seating areas, and an E-Bar with plug-in power, free Wi-Fi, and wireless printing.

Located a convenient 5-minute drive from Queenstown Airport and close to the slopes of The Remarkables ski area, snow-seekers can check the weather conditions from the comfort of their mountain-view room, fuel up with breakfast at Giants Restaurant or grab-and-go provisions from Rolling Giants to-go Café. Within 30-minutes' drive, guests will be boarding the chairlift to catch the first run of the day. Conveniently, the hotel provides a secure drying room and storage for ski and sports gear.

Perfect for corporate groups and events, the hotel presents four flexible meeting spaces that cater to events for 30 to 200 people. The E-bar provides a co-working space for guests to plug-in and feel part of the social vibe of the lobby, enjoyed with a drink and snack on the side.

General Manager of Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park, Mathew Simister, said: "As travel returns, we are excited to welcome guests to our flagship, next-generation design Holiday Inn hotel in New Zealand. This hotel is set to impress with its modern design that encapsulates the local surrounds, mountain views and vibrant local fare.

"For family, active leisure and business travellers, we believe there's no better full-service hotel that offers affordable accommodation, that conveniently connects you with the awe-inspiring beauty of Queenstown's snow-capped mountains, rugged trails, river canyons and vineyards."

The opening comes in an exciting period of growth for the Holiday Inn brand in Australasia with other refurbishments and new build hotels in the pipeline. The next generation design with its open lobby feature is a part of the group's commitment to reinvigorating the Holiday Inn brand as it comes up to celebrating its 70th year in 2022.

Guests will be rewarded for their stay at Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park through IHG Rewards, where they can enjoy member only benefits and earn points on every stay at 6,000 destinations globally.

Rates at Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park start from NZD$160 per room per night and at Holiday Inn, Kids stay and eat for free*. Book your stay at holidayinnremarkables.com or phone reservations on 1800 486 357.

*Kids under 12 stay and eat for free with one paying adult, other terms and conditions apply.

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
