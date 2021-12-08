Intercontinental Hotels : IHG opens new flagship Holiday Inn hotel in Queenstown

Holiday Inn®, one of the world's most iconic and trusted brands, has welcomed a new flagship property to New Zealand. Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park has opened its doors and is welcoming guests to experience the 'Brighter Side of Travel' with its next generation offering.

With 182 rooms and suites and perfectly positioned to explore all sides of Queenstown and the greater Central Otago region, Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park is so much more than just a place to check-in or pass through before heading out for the day. Holiday Inn's plan to bring innovative next-generation design hotels to Australasia is evident, with the brand's new open lobby inviting guests to linger longer and make themselves at home in its free-flowing living spaces where they can eat, drink, work, meet, relax, and socialise.

Mirroring a laid-back living room, the new open lobby design allows guests to move seamlessly between the expansive fireplace, Giants Restaurant and Bar, the media lounge, cosy seating areas, and an E-Bar with plug-in power, free Wi-Fi, and wireless printing.

Located a convenient 5-minute drive from Queenstown Airport and close to the slopes of The Remarkables ski area, snow-seekers can check the weather conditions from the comfort of their mountain-view room, fuel up with breakfast at Giants Restaurant or grab-and-go provisions from Rolling Giants to-go Café. Within 30-minutes' drive, guests will be boarding the chairlift to catch the first run of the day. Conveniently, the hotel provides a secure drying room and storage for ski and sports gear.

Perfect for corporate groups and events, the hotel presents four flexible meeting spaces that cater to events for 30 to 200 people. The E-bar provides a co-working space for guests to plug-in and feel part of the social vibe of the lobby, enjoyed with a drink and snack on the side.