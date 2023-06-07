Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:12:16 2023-06-07 am EDT
5435.00 GBX   -0.20%
04:52aIntercontinental Hotels : IHG strengthens regional footprint with first voco resort signing in the Middle East and Africa Region
PU
06/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Security operations
CO
06/05CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -ANALYSIS-US hotel developers run out of cash as construction lending dries up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : IHG strengthens regional footprint with first voco resort signing in the Middle East and Africa Region

06/07/2023 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cairo, Egypt, 7th June 2023:IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Akam Al Rajhi, a joint venture between AkamAlRajhi and Al Rajhi Saudi groups. With this signing, IHG continues to expand their footprint across the MEA region and diversify their portfolio, as part of the company's ambitious growth strategy.

With the voco hotel brand already well established in MEA, including locations in the UAE and KSA, the new signing marks the first voco resort in the region, and will cater to the growing leisure demand on Egypt's North Coast. Stretching 1,050km across the Mediterranean Sea, the area is one of Egypt's most attractive leisure destinations and is home to a number of arts, sports and entertainment events.

Set to open in December 2026, the 300-key voco North Coast will include low-rise buildings, chalets and townhouses in a prime location, directly on the beachfront. As part of the DOSE Village North Coast secure gated community, the resort will be located on the front row of the development, offering 360 degrees of uninterrupted beach views.

voco North Coast will also cater to the growing wellbeing-focused travel market, with natural landscapes, artificial lakes, a swimming pool, spa, health club, running and biking tracks, a shopping mall, a waterpark (DOSE Aqua Park) and diverse dining options. For travelers seeking blended travel, the resort will also offer meeting and events spaces, totaling approximately 1,375 sqm. Offering a coastal escape, but just minutes from bustling and dynamic Alexandria Matrouh, the new voco will be located 23km from Egypt's new Al Alamein Airport.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: "We are excited to bring the first voco resort in the region to the North Coast of Egypt. The country welcomed nearly 5 million tourists in the first six months of 2022 and has a target to reach 30 million tourists annually under its 2030 objectives, heightening the importance of new build hotels and an increase in rooms. We have a strong existing pipeline in Egypt, and we remain committed to our expansions and growth plans in the country by continuing to introduce diverse and unique offerings to guests visiting the various destinations within the country."

He added: "The voco brand is already popular across our existing locations in the Middle East, offering a premium experience to guests. We are confident that our first voco resort on the beautiful beachfront of the North coast will be a preferred choice for travelers visiting the destination."

Essam Mansour, Chairman, Akam Al RajhiDevelopments commented "We are pleased to partner with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, to develop the new Voco resort in the company's Dose project in the northwest coast in the distinctive and charming Ras El-Hikma area, as it is one of the most important investment areas on Egypt's tourist map during the current and future period, given For the attractiveness of this charming region, which has the third best beach in the world."

Mansour added, "AkamAlRajhi strategy and plans during the coming period depends on expanding in the best vital areas in Egypt, which are in line with the country's development plans, especially in coastal cities."

Edrees Mohamed, CEO, Akam Al Rajhi Developments added "We are pleased to embark on this strategic partnership with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, which aims to launch and develop a new voco resort in the Dose project, the company's first business in the Egyptian market, which offers a new and innovative idea to create a coastal resort." It is comparable to international resorts and provides practical and substantial solutions to most of the challenges faced by clients in the North Coast region, which makes being inside the project a real pleasure for those looking for comfort, relaxation, luxury, and a quality of life. This cooperation with the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, which enjoys a prominent regional and international position, constitutes a real attraction factor of the project, which is to provide a distinguished hospitality experience that is in line with the vision of Akam Al-Rajhi Company.

voco's unique offering allows guests to enjoy a premium experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust. Since its launch in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).

IHG currently operates 7 hotels in Egypt across brands including, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites, with 15 hotels in the development pipeline.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
04:52aIntercontinental Hotels : IHG strengthens regional footprint with first voco resort signin..
PU
06/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Security operation..
CO
06/05CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -ANALYSIS-US hotel developers run out of cash as construction lend..
RE
06/05Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts and Emirates Skywards enhance partnership t..
PU
06/05New UK business group launched to rival CBI ahead of crunch vote
AN
06/05INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Security operation..
CO
06/02Dm evs announces a five-year partnership agreement with the holiday inn vancouver
AQ
06/02INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Security operation..
CO
06/01Intercontinental Hotels ( "") Form 6 : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the "Company") -..
PU
06/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Security operation..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 063 M - -
Net income 2023 588 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 11 515 M 11 515 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
EV / Sales 2024 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 12 899
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 67,61 $
Average target price 74,35 $
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Todd Glover CFO-Americas & Group Head-Commercial Finance
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jo Harlow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC14.80%11 515
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.50%54 877
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.43%38 265
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION26.65%12 391
ACCOR36.02%8 765
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED22.15%6 696
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer