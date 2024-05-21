Intro to IHG

Investor Presentation

May 2024

IHG's strong business model: sustainable competitive advantage

A leading global hospitality company with 6,300+ open hotels in more than 100 countries and a further 2,000+ in the pipeline representing +31% rooms growth

Well-invested portfolio and enterprise platform

Proven ability to capture structural demand and supply growth

High-value geographic

and chain scale diversification

Efficient cost base,

increasing margins and

growing earnings

Asset-light,fee-based, mainly franchised

Strong cash conversion and capital allocation

Robust pipeline

delivering

multi-year growth

Built high barriers

to entry

Underpinned by clear purpose, ambition and strategic priorities

OUR PURPOSE

OUR AMBITION

WHAT WE DO

WHY WE DO IT

Provide True

To be the hotel company of choice

Hospitality for Good

for guests and owners

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

HOW WE MAKE IT HAPPEN

RELENTLESS

BRANDS

LEADING

CARE FOR

FOCUS ON

GUESTS AND

COMMERCIAL

OUR PEOPLE,

GROWTH

OWNERS LOVE

ENGINE

COMMUNITIES

AND PLANET

Asset light, mainly franchised, and geographically diverse

System size and pipeline

System size (rooms):

Luxury

2%

<1%

180k

520k

11%

27%

70%

19% 55%

Upscale/

Upper

946k

247k 26%

946k

Upscale

946k

23%

Franchised

Exclusive Partners

Americas

EMEAA

Greater China

Managed

OLML

Pipeline (rooms):

Luxury

1%

<1%

111k

110k

11%

41%

58%

36% 36%

Upscale/

Upper

305k

305k

Upscale

305k

37%

28%

Franchised

Exclusive Partners

85k

Americas

EMEAA Greater China

Managed

OLML

Note: data as at 31 March 2024

Strong competitive position in an industry where branded players are gaining market share

Midscale/

With a larger share

Upper

of the active pipeline

Midscale

66%

~2.5x

~10%

~4%

Midscale/

IHG share

IHG share

Upper

of global

of global

Midscale

room supply

active pipeline

52%

>40% of IHG pipeline

under construction

Our asset light business model

FranchisedManaged

70%

27%

Fee revenue:

Fee revenue:

Royalty Fee:

Base Management Fee:

fixed percentage of

fixed percentage of

rooms revenue

total hotel revenue

Incentive Management Fee: based on hotel's profitability or cash flows

Note: data as at 31 March 2024

Exclusive Partners

2%

Fee revenue:

We receive marketing, distribution, technology and other fees for providing access to our enterprise platform.

Owned, Leased & Managed Lease <1%

We record the entire revenue and profit of the hotel in our financial statements.

This 'asset heavy' element of IHG's estate has reduced from >180 hotels 20 years ago, to 17 hotels as of 31 March 2024.

Brand portfolio expansion since 2015

Nine brands added to our industry-leading portfolio through a combination of organic launches, acquisitions and commercial partnerships

LUXURY & LIFESTYLE

Legend

New Brand

PREMIUM

ESSENTIALS

SUITES

EXCLUSIVE PARTNERS

Balanced portfolio mix of 19 preferred brands across segments

Luxury & Lifestyle and Premium now represent 29% of the system and 41% of the pipeline

LUXURY & LIFESTYLE

IHG SYSTEM

14%

IHG PIPELINE

22%

PREMIUM

IHG SYSTEM

15%

IHG PIPELINE

19%

ESSENTIALS

IHG SYSTEM

60%

IHG PIPELINE

46%

SUITES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERS

IHG SYSTEM

IHG SYSTEM

9%

IHG PIPELINE

IHG PIPELINE

12%

2%

1%

Note: data as at 31 March 2024

Our growth algorithm

Strong track record, recovery and potential for future growth compounding and sustainable shareholder value creation

RevPAR

Net system size growth

Fee margin expansion

Cash conversion

Ordinary dividends

Total capital returned to shareholders

Adjusted EPS growth

IHG's strong track record through to 2019

+3.9% p.a.

+3.2% p.a.

+130bps p.a.

>100%

+11.0% CAGR

$13.7bn

+11.4% CAGR

IHG's strong recovery 2023 vs 2019

+11% ahead

System size +7% larger

+520bps higher

>100%

+21% higher

Further $1.7bn returned

+24% higher

IHG's strong potential looking ahead

HSD % CAGR in fee revenue through combination of RevPAR and system growth

+100-150bps p.a. from operating leverage, plus potential for additional improvements

~100% adjusted earnings into adjusted free cash flow

Continue sustainably growing

Continue returning surplus capital,

whilst targeting financial leverage 2.5-3.0x

+12-15% CAGR

Notes: track record of REVPAR, NSSG and fee margin are the average annual improvements and Adjusted EPS is the CAGR each for the decade through to 2019; cash conversion is cumulative adjusted earnings conversion into adjusted free cash flow for 2015 to 2019 and 2019 to 2023; ordinary dividends CAGR is 2003 to 2019; ordinary dividend for 2023 vs 2019 is that proposed for each year; total capital returned is cumulative for 2003 to 2019 and 2020 to 2023. Definitions for non-GAAP measures can be found in the 'Use of key performance measures and non-GAAP measures' section of IHG's FY23 results, along with reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable line items within the Financial Statements.

Continuing our capital allocation approach to routinely return surplus capital to shareholders: $500m 2022, $750m 2023, $800m 2024

#1: Invest in the business

#2: Sustainably grow the

#3: Return surplus funds

to drive growth

ordinary dividend

to shareholders

Objective of maintaining an investment grade credit rating

2.5x - 3.0x Net Debt:Adjusted EBITDA under normalised conditions As of 31 December 2023: Net debt1 $2,272m / EBITDA2 $1,086m = 2.1x

$750m buyback completed in 2023

10.6m shares repurchased at average price £55.88

6.1% reduction in share count to 165.2m at 31 December 2023

FY23: ~$250m ordinary dividends + $750m buyback = ~$1.0bn or 10% of opening market cap

1. Definitions for non-GAAP measures can be found in the 'Use of key performance measures and non-GAAP measures' section of IHG's FY23 results, along with reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable line items within the Financial Statements.

