2024 Q1 Trading Update

3 May 2024

A1

Q1 2024

Continued growth in RevPAR and development activity; further validation of the attraction of joining IHG's enterprise, and the power and efficiency of our model

Trading

performance

Development

activity

Other

highlights

  • Group RevPAR +2.6% YOY
  • Regional RevPAR YOY: Americas -0.3%, EMEAA +8.9% and Greater China +2.5%
  • ADR +2.3% YOY; occupancy +0.2%pts YOY
  • Net system size growth +3.4% YOY; global system size of 946k rooms (6,368 hotels)
  • 129 hotels signed (17.7k rooms); global pipeline now 305k rooms (2,079 hotels), +6.6% YOY
  • 46 hotels opened (6.3k rooms); 3.5k rooms added across our Essentials and Suites brands and 2.0k rooms across Luxury & Lifestyle and Premium
  • Agreement with NOVUM Hospitality in April, adding up to 119 hotels or +1.9% system growth
  • Changes to System Fund arrangements, improving owner economics and growth in ancillary fee streams
  • $239m of 2024's $800m share buyback programme completed to date, reducing share count by 1.4%

A2

2024 Update on Strategic Priorities

20 February 2024

B1

Introductory video

B3

Elie Maalouf

Chief Executive Officer

B4

Agenda

Our industry

IHG's business model, track record and growth algorithm

Strategic priorities

Regional updates

Margin potential, cash generation and capital allocation

Conclusions Q&A

B5

B6

