Investor Presentation
May 2024
Contents
Part 1
Pages A1-A2 2024 Q1 Trading Update (3 May 2024)
Part 2
Pages B1-B90 2024 Update on Strategic Priorities (20 February 2024)
Part 3
Pages C1-C40 2023 Full Year Results (20 February 2024)
2024 Q1 Trading Update
3 May 2024
A1
Q1 2024
Continued growth in RevPAR and development activity; further validation of the attraction of joining IHG's enterprise, and the power and efficiency of our model
Trading
performance
Development
activity
Other
highlights
- Group RevPAR +2.6% YOY
- Regional RevPAR YOY: Americas -0.3%, EMEAA +8.9% and Greater China +2.5%
- ADR +2.3% YOY; occupancy +0.2%pts YOY
- Net system size growth +3.4% YOY; global system size of 946k rooms (6,368 hotels)
- 129 hotels signed (17.7k rooms); global pipeline now 305k rooms (2,079 hotels), +6.6% YOY
- 46 hotels opened (6.3k rooms); 3.5k rooms added across our Essentials and Suites brands and 2.0k rooms across Luxury & Lifestyle and Premium
- Agreement with NOVUM Hospitality in April, adding up to 119 hotels or +1.9% system growth
- Changes to System Fund arrangements, improving owner economics and growth in ancillary fee streams
- $239m of 2024's $800m share buyback programme completed to date, reducing share count by 1.4%
A2
2024 Update on Strategic Priorities
20 February 2024
B1
B2
Introductory video
B3
Elie Maalouf
Chief Executive Officer
B4
Agenda
Our industry
IHG's business model, track record and growth algorithm
Strategic priorities
Regional updates
Margin potential, cash generation and capital allocation
Conclusions Q&A
B5
Leadership Team
Daniel Aylmer
Heather Balsley
Jolyon Bulley
Yasmin Diamond
Michael Glover
Managing Director,
Chief Customer Officer
CEO, Americas
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
Greater China
Global Corporate Affairs
Nicolette Henfrey
Wayne Hoare
Elie Maalouf
Kenneth Macpherson
George Turner
Executive Vice President,
Chief Human Resources
Chief Executive Officer
CEO, Europe, Middle East,
Chief Commercial &
General Counsel &
Officer
Asia & Africa
Technology Officer
Company Secretary
B6
