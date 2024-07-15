Designed by Marcel Wanders, Kimpton BEM Budapest honours Hungarian folklore while celebrating the city's modern vitality, featuring elegantly appointed guest rooms, three innovative gastronomic concepts, alongside bespoke experiences
Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts ' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, opens Kimpton BEM Budapest, heralded as 'the city's newest hotspot in Buda.' Transformed from a historic 19th-century mansion to a sophisticated 127-room enclave, this boutique hotel welcomes guests with a front-row seat to Budapest's celebrated historic and cultural landscape.
Kimpton BEM Budapest is nestled along the banks of the Danube River on the city's picturesque Buda side near the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Castle District. Guests will enjoy unrivalled proximity to Budapest's most sought-after attractions, including the Fisherman's Bastion, Matthias Church, Chain Bridge and more, alongside a lively culinary scene. Renowned for their therapeutic benefits dating back to the 16th century, Budapest's legendary Turkish baths sit nearby and serve as a tribute to the city's art of leisure and commitment to wellness.
Kimpton BEM Budapest bears the signature of renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, known internationally for his unconventional and imaginative design philosophy. The hotel's design borrows from Budapest's rich folklore and vibrant energy, melding whimsical accents with historical elements. Reception desks are shaped as upside-down eggs reflecting Wanders' fondness of the shape, complemented by decorative books, collectibles, and treasures from around the globe intended to exude a welcoming atmosphere.
Enchanting patterns throughout the hotel pay homage to unique Hungarian mythological creatures and native flora, such as illustrations of poppies and tulips. Spaces feature a serene palette of 'cool' colours contrasted with striking architectural textures and elements, such as a central glass atrium housing a Golden Stag, concaved ceilings, and lush greenery, transporting visitors to a fairy-tale-like realm. Its 127 elegantly appointed guest rooms, 11 of which are suites, featuring luxurious bedding and walk-in showers. Suites incorporate indulgent free-standing tubs and expansive balconies. For those seeking a truly over-the-top stay in Budapest, the Cosmos and Observatory Suites are available, with the opportunity to adjoin for 120-square-meters of space, complete with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, dining room and accompanying kitchenette. The Observatory Suite notably boasts a connecting 82-square-meter private furnished rooftop terrace primed for stargazing and private gatherings.
Atilla AE Domby, General Manager, Kimpton BEM Budapest, commented: "We are thrilled to be part of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants' first venture in Hungary's capital! Kimpton BEM Budapest blends elegance and urban energy, just steps away from the stunning Danube River and Budapest's top attractions. With its stylish yet playful vibe, Kimpton BEM Budapest offers a unique glimpse into the cultural crossroads of East and West."
Accompanying the stay experience are three distinct dining venues, including a chef-driven signature restaurant, a verdant rooftop bar and sky-high garden, and an all-day lobby-level bar and restaurant. Its signature AGOS restaurant at the helm of Executive Chef Attila Feher presents an innovative gastronomic journey through the Mediterranean with Hungarian flair. Menu standouts include a Smoky Tuna Carpaccio with grilled strawberry, sesame and avocado, and a Venison Wellington from venison loin adorned with mushroom duxelles, bresaola, puff pastry and a juniper glazes. For dessert, the signature Black Forest Cake is recommended. The rooftop-level Fennen is a hidden gem nestled above the urban landscape. Here, guests may relish in shared conversation within its lush garden accompanied by Cuban cigars, aged rum and Japanese whiskey. At the ground level, Bar Huso is inspired by the legend of Huso Huso, the beluga sturgeon - a mystical denizen of the Danube. Distinguished by its exceptional array of Hungarian and international wines, Bar Huso offers a diverse cocktail menu blending timeless classics with contemporary creations and an indulgent food menu. On weekends, Bar Huso hosts live DJ sets, fostering a sense of community where guests and locals come together to celebrate and linger, reminisce, and rejoice.
Kimpton BEM Budapest is also home to an array of venues fit for both large and intimate events, including the Turul Chamber, Golden Stag Corner, M.W. Salon, an homage to Marcel Wanders, and the grand BEM Ballroom, the latter of which can accommodate up to 120 guests. Additionally, the boutique hotel features a dedicated wellness area complete with a 24/7 fitness centre, hot tub, and steam room.
As with all Kimpton hotels, guests will enjoy a hosted evening Kimpton Social hour, as well as complimentary Kimpton Morning Kickstart, exclusive perks such as complimentary yoga mats and loaner bicycles, a "Forgot It? We've Got It!" amenity program, and more.
Kimpton BEM Budapest includes a pet-friendly policy, extending a warm welcome to all animals that comfortably fit in the elevators. Pets will receive pet-bed loaners, food, water bowls and mats, a concierge list of nearby pet-friendly destinations.
Kimpton BEM Budapest joins Kimpton's Europe portfolio of boutique luxury properties including, Kimpton Fitzroy London, Kimpton Vividora Barcelona, and Kimpton St. Honoré Paris, to name a few.
To learn more about Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants or to book a stay at Kimpton BEM Budapest, visit the hotel's website here, or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.
