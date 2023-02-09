Intercontinental Hotels : Kimpton introduces Stay Human Concierges & experiential packages across global properties to suit diverse travel styles

Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announces the rollout of its Stay Human experience packages at select hotels globally to appeal to different travel styles and personalities. As part of the offering, Kimpton also introduces its first-ever, property-specific Stay Human Concierges to help guests plan tailored trips based on their personal preferences.

Kimpton's Stay Human packages have been directly informed by real insights from the brand's recent global consumer survey, which found that 85% of respondents want travel brands to do more to feature inclusive and diverse experiences that cater to all audiences.

In response to the survey findings, Kimpton launched its first global Stay Human campaign in December 2022, which announced the first-of-its-kind Stay Human Creator Collective and Kimpton's evolved brand commitments to transform its social media content.

Kathleen Reidenbach, Kimpton's Chief Commercial Offer, said: "Kimpton has always been rooted in human connection and delivering experiences that meet the needs of every kind of traveler. Today, we are taking action to directly address an area of opportunity that consumers uncovered - the travel industry can do more to cater to the diverse needs of travelers - with bespoke experiences at our hotels that allow our guests to chart their own course and be their most authentic selves when they stay with us. These offerings are just the beginning as we continue to bring Kimpton's evolved brand commitments to life and change the way we work with creators, the imagery we share and the experiences we offer."

Stay Human Packages

As part of the Stay Human packages, participating Kimpton hotels have each developed a selection of bookable a la carte experiences. Starting today, guests can work with a hotel's designated Stay Human Concierge on-property to select from its experiences menu, curating a stay that is uniquely their own.

With everything from on-demand elixir shots and private perfumery classes to sound bath healings and Thai boxing classes, the Stay Human packages offer a diverse range of experiences that are anything but conventional. Participating Kimpton properties include:

Over the next few months, Kimpton's Stay Human Creator Collective will travel to select hotels around the world to experience and capture the Stay Human packages first-hand as part of the brand's ongoing effort to elevate diverse voices. The creators first gathered in London in November 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, where Kimpton hosted an experiential workshop inspired by human connection to explore varying travel styles and stay preferences. Kimpton's 2023 Stay Human Creator Collective continues to grow and currently includes: