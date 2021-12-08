Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Kiss 2021 goodbye with IHG Hotels & Resorts' “best-of” New Year's Eve experiences

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
04:12pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Kiss 2021 goodbye with IHG Hotels & Resorts' “best-of&rdqu..
PU
06:12aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Pioneer in luxury travel, InterContinental, unveils immersive ar..
PU
12/07INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : New survey finds high quality service is top priority for over t..
PU
12/07INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG's newest brand, Vignette™ Collection, makes European d..
PU
12/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Vignette Collection, IHG's new collection brand, welcomes its ve..
PU
12/06FTSE 100 Closed Up as Omicron Fears Start to Subside
DJ
12/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces the Opening of voco Times Square ..
PU
12/03PUMP / DUMP #13 : This week's gainers and losers
12/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs EVEN Hotel Bozeman
PU
12/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Arrives in Phu Quoc Island
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 404 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,4x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 11 377 M 11 367 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,27 $
Average target price 71,04 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.26%11 234
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.66%50 979
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.66%39 899
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.24%9 438
ACCOR-7.84%7 919
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION14.68%6 737