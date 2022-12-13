Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
4961.00 GBX   -0.50%
02:44aHoliday Inn owner IHG promotes Glover as new finance chief
RE
02:39aInterContinental Hotels Group Names New CFO
MT
02:15aIntercontinental Hotels : Michael Glover appointed Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Michael Glover appointed Chief Financial Officer

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

InterContinental Hotels Group ("IHG") [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] today announces the appointment of Michael Glover as Chief Financial Officer. Michael will take up his new position and become an Executive Director of IHG's Board and a member of IHG's Executive Committee with effect from 20 March 2023.

Michael has been with IHG for 18 years and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Americas and Group Head of Commercial Finance. He succeeds Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson who, in October, announced his intention to pursue an opportunity outside IHG after 19 years of service. Paul will step down from his role and the IHG Board effective 19 March 2023.

During his tenure with the business, Michael has held several roles at group and regional level, including CFO of IHG's China region from February 2013 to September 2015, at which time Michael became Group Financial Controller where he oversaw Tax, Treasury and Financial Reporting group-wide, and delivered a finance transformation programme that enabled significant simplification, automation and the transfer of work to IHG's service centre.

In his most recent role as CFO Americas and with group-wide responsibility for commercial finance operations, which includes the global procurement, sales & marketing and technology functions, as well as IHG's System Fund, Michael has continued the focus on strengthening returns for IHG's hotel owners and demonstrated a passion for bringing to life IHG's Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan, including developing IHG's diverse culture and progressing the company's sustainability ambitions.

Before IHG, Michael worked with several large Fortune 250 companies in a wide range of roles, beginning his career at Halliburton Energy Services in 1995. Michael is an Accounting & Finance graduate of Baylor University and a certified public accountant.

Deanna Oppenheimer, Non-Executive Chair, IHG, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Board in his new role as Chief Financial Officer. His appointment clearly shows the strength of our management team, our robust succession planning and our ability to promote from within."

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer of IHG said:

"Michael is an outstanding candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer. He has enjoyed a stellar career at IHG over the last 18 years, where he has demonstrated his excellent breadth of financial acumen, global expertise and commitment to our purpose and values. His knowledge of the key operational and commercial elements that underpin our business and drive our performance will ensure seamless continuity as we deliver our strategic priorities and growth ambition."

Michael Glover, incoming Chief Financial Officer added:

"I'm honoured to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of IHG. I've had the enormous privilege of working in a variety of different finance roles in my time with the company and believe my deep understanding of our global operations, growth journey and strategic priorities will be beneficial as I transition into the new role."

No information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of this appointment.

PDF 154Kb Download the full announcement of this release

Attachments

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
02:44aHoliday Inn owner IHG promotes Glover as new finance chief
RE
02:39aInterContinental Hotels Group Names New CFO
MT
02:15aIntercontinental Hotels : Michael Glover appointed Chief Financial Officer
PU
12/12Intercontinental Hotels : Director Declaration - Form 6-K
PU
12/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday
MT
12/12Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts' Hotel Indigo Marks Strategic Growth with P..
PU
12/12Intercontinental Hotels Group Opens First Canadian Avid Hotels Property
MT
12/12IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens Canada's First avid hotel
AQ
12/12LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy' from 'h..
AN
12/09FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on China Reopening, Rally Hopes
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 861 M - -
Net income 2022 484 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 10 607 M 10 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 60,84 $
Average target price 64,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.76%10 607
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.47%51 014
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.90%37 169
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION2.88%10 568
ACCOR-8.47%7 057
ASSET WORLD CORP33.62%5 720