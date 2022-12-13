Intercontinental Hotels : Michael Glover appointed Chief Financial Officer

InterContinental Hotels Group ("IHG") [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] today announces the appointment of Michael Glover as Chief Financial Officer. Michael will take up his new position and become an Executive Director of IHG's Board and a member of IHG's Executive Committee with effect from 20 March 2023.

Michael has been with IHG for 18 years and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Americas and Group Head of Commercial Finance. He succeeds Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson who, in October, announced his intention to pursue an opportunity outside IHG after 19 years of service. Paul will step down from his role and the IHG Board effective 19 March 2023.

During his tenure with the business, Michael has held several roles at group and regional level, including CFO of IHG's China region from February 2013 to September 2015, at which time Michael became Group Financial Controller where he oversaw Tax, Treasury and Financial Reporting group-wide, and delivered a finance transformation programme that enabled significant simplification, automation and the transfer of work to IHG's service centre.

In his most recent role as CFO Americas and with group-wide responsibility for commercial finance operations, which includes the global procurement, sales & marketing and technology functions, as well as IHG's System Fund, Michael has continued the focus on strengthening returns for IHG's hotel owners and demonstrated a passion for bringing to life IHG's Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan, including developing IHG's diverse culture and progressing the company's sustainability ambitions.

Before IHG, Michael worked with several large Fortune 250 companies in a wide range of roles, beginning his career at Halliburton Energy Services in 1995. Michael is an Accounting & Finance graduate of Baylor University and a certified public accountant.

Deanna Oppenheimer, Non-Executive Chair, IHG, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Board in his new role as Chief Financial Officer. His appointment clearly shows the strength of our management team, our robust succession planning and our ability to promote from within."

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer of IHG said:

"Michael is an outstanding candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer. He has enjoyed a stellar career at IHG over the last 18 years, where he has demonstrated his excellent breadth of financial acumen, global expertise and commitment to our purpose and values. His knowledge of the key operational and commercial elements that underpin our business and drive our performance will ensure seamless continuity as we deliver our strategic priorities and growth ambition."

Michael Glover, incoming Chief Financial Officer added:

"I'm honoured to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of IHG. I've had the enormous privilege of working in a variety of different finance roles in my time with the company and believe my deep understanding of our global operations, growth journey and strategic priorities will be beneficial as I transition into the new role."

No information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of this appointment.

