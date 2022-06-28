Intercontinental Hotels : Music to our ears! 4 festivals that will have you singing all summer and fall

Travel and live music are two experiences that connect people and create long-lasting memories. And with the resurgence of both, IHG Hotels & Resorts is giving travelers and festivalgoers around the world more ways to come together - as the official hotel partner of some of the most sought-after music festivals across the US and UK. From unbeatable stays and exclusive access to last-minute premium experience packages, IHG Hotels & Resorts and IHG One Rewards are heating things up at these iconic music festivals.

Lollapalooza: July 2022

Grant Park | Chicago, Illinois With more than 170 bands spanning several genres, and legendary musical acts like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Kygo, this lakefront music experience has something for everyone. It's one of the country's longest-running music festivals and is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of fans from all around the world this year. If you're one of them, there's no better place to unwind and recharge than InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. The hotel is just eight minutes from the festival in an unmatched location. Plus, it's walkable to other notable Chicago landmarks such as The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, Chicago Riverwalk, and Navy Pier. So, you'll want to build more time in and experience all the Windy City offers. And the longer you stay, the more you save. With IHG's "Stay Longer and Save" rate, you can book three nights or more and receive up to 15 percent off.

Reading & Leeds: August 2022

Richfield Avenue | Reading, England

Bramham Park | Leeds, England Reading & Leeds is a dual music festival (two of UK's biggest and oldest!) that runs parallel with a bank holiday weekend in August. Once again, the Reading festival will be held at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue, while the Leeds festival will be in Bramham Park near Wetherby with headliners like Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey. The lineup is mostly rock, metal, pop, indie and electronic music - with many of the artists playing both festivals. Campsites are available in both locations, but if you're like us and prefer air conditioning after a long day in the sun, might we suggest stays at voco Reading (which offers interconnecting rooms if traveling with a larger party); Crowne Plaza Reading (a 4-minute walk to the festival with a lobby bar); and Holiday Inn Express Leeds - City Centre Armouries (just a short walk from the city center and train station, with complimentary breakfast to fuel up before heading out for the day). For IHG One Rewards members traveling to Reading, you can earn up to 4X bonus points on your stay! To take advantage of this offer, members can register via ihg.com/4xen.

Music Midtown: September 2022

Piedmont Park | Atlanta, Georgia "Welcome to Atlanta where the players play…" (quite literally!). This city has such a rich music history that in 2002, rapper Ludacris gave it an anthem all its own. In September, 30 artists will take over Atlanta's Piedmont Park with a lineup featuring My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy, amongst many others. And while Music Midtown is the premier festival for music lovers in the South, it's so much more than just your favorite jams - food trucks, local vendors, and a Ferris wheel overlooking the park offers impressive views of the Midtown skyline. If you want to be in the thick of it all, a stay at Hotel Indigo Midtown puts you just five minutes away. But there are other great hotels tucked away in the city like Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, with an outdoor pool and rooftop bar with panoramic skyline views, plus complimentary amenities like bikes for a ride around town and coffee/tea service to get you going each morning.