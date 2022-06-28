Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-28 am EDT
4542.00 GBX   +2.00%
03:52pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Music to our ears! 4 festivals that will have you singing all summer and fall
PU
06/27Intercontinental Hotels Group Starts Russia Exit
MT
06/27MEET DAVIDE GIACOMELLI : InterContinental Singapore's winning chef
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Music to our ears! 4 festivals that will have you singing all summer and fall

06/28/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Travel and live music are two experiences that connect people and create long-lasting memories. And with the resurgence of both, IHG Hotels & Resorts is giving travelers and festivalgoers around the world more ways to come together - as the official hotel partner of some of the most sought-after music festivals across the US and UK.

From unbeatable stays and exclusive access to last-minute premium experience packages, IHG Hotels & Resorts and IHG One Rewards are heating things up at these iconic music festivals.

Lollapalooza: July 2022
Grant Park | Chicago, Illinois

With more than 170 bands spanning several genres, and legendary musical acts like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Kygo, this lakefront music experience has something for everyone. It's one of the country's longest-running music festivals and is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of fans from all around the world this year. If you're one of them, there's no better place to unwind and recharge than InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. The hotel is just eight minutes from the festival in an unmatched location. Plus, it's walkable to other notable Chicago landmarks such as The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, Chicago Riverwalk, and Navy Pier. So, you'll want to build more time in and experience all the Windy City offers. And the longer you stay, the more you save. With IHG's "Stay Longer and Save" rate, you can book three nights or more and receive up to 15 percent off.

Reading & Leeds: August 2022
Richfield Avenue | Reading, England
Bramham Park | Leeds, England

Reading & Leeds is a dual music festival (two of UK's biggest and oldest!) that runs parallel with a bank holiday weekend in August. Once again, the Reading festival will be held at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue, while the Leeds festival will be in Bramham Park near Wetherby with headliners like Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey. The lineup is mostly rock, metal, pop, indie and electronic music - with many of the artists playing both festivals. Campsites are available in both locations, but if you're like us and prefer air conditioning after a long day in the sun, might we suggest stays at voco Reading (which offers interconnecting rooms if traveling with a larger party); Crowne Plaza Reading (a 4-minute walk to the festival with a lobby bar); and Holiday Inn Express Leeds - City Centre Armouries (just a short walk from the city center and train station, with complimentary breakfast to fuel up before heading out for the day). For IHG One Rewards members traveling to Reading, you can earn up to 4X bonus points on your stay! To take advantage of this offer, members can register via ihg.com/4xen.

Music Midtown: September 2022
Piedmont Park | Atlanta, Georgia

"Welcome to Atlanta where the players play…" (quite literally!). This city has such a rich music history that in 2002, rapper Ludacris gave it an anthem all its own. In September, 30 artists will take over Atlanta's Piedmont Park with a lineup featuring My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy, amongst many others. And while Music Midtown is the premier festival for music lovers in the South, it's so much more than just your favorite jams - food trucks, local vendors, and a Ferris wheel overlooking the park offers impressive views of the Midtown skyline. If you want to be in the thick of it all, a stay at Hotel Indigo Midtown puts you just five minutes away. But there are other great hotels tucked away in the city like Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, with an outdoor pool and rooftop bar with panoramic skyline views, plus complimentary amenities like bikes for a ride around town and coffee/tea service to get you going each morning.

Ohana: Late September - Early October 2022
Doheny State Beach | Dana Point, California

Established in 2016 by Eddie Vedder, Ohana has quickly become one of the most unique and magical festival experiences in recent years. And with indie, pop, and rock headliners like Stevie Nicks, P!nk, and Jack White, Ohana is all about good vibes and easy listening. The festival features 35+ performances across three stages and is open to all ages, making it perfect for the whole family. Dana Point is less than 15 minutes from Newport Beach and San Clemente, and a portion of the festival proceeds benefit a local non-profit to help maintain California's coastal parks! A stay at Holiday Inn Express Newport Beach or Holiday Inn Express San Clemente N - Beach Area offers free breakfast (one-touch pancakes, anyone?!), an outdoor pool to unwind in after a day of dancing in the sun, and is just a short walk from the beach - in case you didn't get enough of it!

For more details on epic packages at these festivals and how to redeem them, keep an eye on auctions.ihg.com.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
03:52pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Music to our ears! 4 festivals that will have you singing all su..
PU
06/27Intercontinental Hotels Group Starts Russia Exit
MT
06/27MEET DAVIDE GIACOMELLI : InterContinental Singapore's winning chef
PU
06/27Holiday Inn owner IHG says stopping all Russian operations
RE
06/27INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG update on Russia
PU
06/27Commodity stocks drive FTSE 100 to more than one-week high
RE
06/23Hotel Owners Point to Weakening Leisure Demand, UBS Says
MT
06/23INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts Breaks Ground on InterContinental Grenada R..
PU
06/22InterContinental Hotels, Sun Hospitality Group to Collaborate on New Hotels in Vietnam
MT
06/21INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts and Sun Hospitality Group take decade-long ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 824 M - -
Net income 2022 469 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 10 197 M 10 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 54,79 $
Average target price 68,61 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-7.89%9 916
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.64%45 622
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.18%32 484
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-20.43%8 418
ACCOR-0.88%7 651
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.13%5 039