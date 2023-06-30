• 250-room Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor to open in 2026

• Rapid expansion of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio continues



Bangkok, Thailand- 28 June 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, today announces the signing of Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor in partnership with Recha Estate Co., Ltd.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the 250-room property - situated in one of Thailand's trendiest districts - is part of the continued growth of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle estate in the country and marks its first collaboration with the long-time real estate developers.

Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: "Luxury & Lifestyle brands have always been important for consumers in Thailand, and we are excited to continue to grow our portfolio through a new partnership with Recha Estate Co., Ltd.

"The Hotel Indigo brand has been expanding rapidly and is now strongly established in the region and globally. There are bold plans to expand its global footprint to more than 200 open hotels in the next three years as we introduce it to more guests around the world.

"We have two fantastic Hotel Indigo properties in Thailand - in Bangkok and Phuket - and four in a pipeline that will triple our size in the market, showing the growing appeal of the brand that perfectly captures the spirit of local neighbourhoods everywhere."

Sirianont Srikureja, President and CEO, Recha Estate Co., Ltd said: "For our first hotel project, we wanted a brand that will be a perfect fit for Thonglor, which is renowned as a stylish, design-led and upscale lifestyle district. As a lifestyle-focused company, we believe Hotel Indigo's unique offering that will bring the Thonglor story to life in its design, service, food and experiences will really appeal to our consumers - there really are no two Hotel Indigo properties that are the same.

"It's been a pleasure to collaborate with IHG's strong in-market team and gain access to its global systems and strong loyalty offer. We're confident Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor will bring a fresh perspective to its neighbourhood, integrating the sights, sounds and flavours of Thonglor into its space and experiences."

Situated in a prime location along Sukhumvit Road, and located right on the Thonglor BTS station, the hotel is the perfect fit for Thonglor - a vibrant lifestyle and entertainment district with a blend of modernity and charm that attracts well-heeled Thais, expatriates and travellers and well known for its wide array of bars, restaurants and upscale retail malls.

A 25-kilometre drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, facilities at Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor will include two restaurants, a bar, swimming pool and gym, as well as meeting rooms and co-working spaces of more than 500 square metres.

Across South East Asia & Korea, there are four open Hotel Indigo properties, with 11 in the pipeline across vibrant destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Bandung, Saigon and Hoi An. Globally the brand has 143 open hotels and a 127-strong pipeline featuring highly-anticipated openings including Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya and Hotel Indigo Florence.

Hotel Indigo is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, along with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Restaurants, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Vignette Collection.