Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/11 11:30:00 am
4739.5 GBX   +0.73%
11:06aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Pdf 4.71mb
PU
11:02aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG) first half update
AQ
08:27aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City is now open
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : PDF 4.71MB

08/11/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holiday Inn Yerevan - Republic Square, Armenia

Investor Presentation

August 2021

C A U T I O N A R Y N O T E R E G A R D I N G F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

This presentation may contain projections and forward looking-statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements.

The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question.

2

Continued focus on industry-leading net rooms growth, underpinned by our strategic priorities

Our Purpose

True Hospitality for Good

Our Ambition

To deliver industry-leading net rooms growth

Our Strategy

Use our scale and expertise to create the exceptional guest experiences and owner returns needed to grow our brands in the industry's most valuable markets and segments. Delivered through a culture that attracts the best people and has a positive impact on the world around us.

Our Priorities

Build loved

and trusted brands

Customer centric in all we do

Create digital advantage

Care for our people, communities and planet

3

Strong portfolio of preferred brands, geographically diverse and asset light

Suites

Essentials

Premium

Luxury & Lifestyle

Strong portfolio

of brands

Asset light and geographically diverse

Owned, Leased

Luxury

151K

10%

& Managed

Midscale/Upper

98k

Managed

Leases

17%

28%

1%

Total

Midscale

36%

97k

67%

Total

Total

Pipeline

35%

rooms:

rooms:

Upscale

rooms:

rooms:

223K

21%

884k

884k

884k

274k

25%

510K

Franchised

58%

80k

29%

71%

High quality fee

stream

~95% of profits from fee business

~80% of fee revenue linked to hotel revenues ~10% of fee revenue linked to hotel profits

Americas

EMEAA

Greater China

4

IHG is well positioned to benefit from strong industry fundamentals

Industry

Industry growth

Shift to scale

brands

Upper Midscale

  • Midscale strength

Desire to

travel

Technology

Sustainability

  • Sector growth outpaced global economy for a decade pre Covid-191
  • Branded share2: 53% open rooms, 80% pipeline
  • Top 3 share2: 17% open rooms, 43% pipeline
  • Contributed ~40% of total branded industry growth over the past four years3
  • RevPAR declined less than overall industry4
  • Growing populations, desire to travel and experience, inherent need to physically interact
  • Integral to the guest journey
  • Drives owner value through data and insights
  • Increasingly informing guest preferences
  • Scale helps owners seeking support

Market share

gains

System

expansion

Strong weighting

in midscale

segments

Enhanced

brand portfolio

Cloud-based

capabilities

Responsible

Business focus

  • Accelerated net rooms growth from ~3% to 5.6% in three years pre Covid-19
  • Opened 285 hotels in 2020; includes brand launches into new markets
  • Pace of conversions increasing
  • Represents 68% system and 61% pipeline
  • Industry leading share of system and pipeline
  • Broadened portfolio to target guest needs
  • Five new brands launched or acquired
  • Digital-firstapproach enabling seamless guest experiences
  • Next phase of GRS on track by end 2021
  • Continuous focus on sustainable solutions
  • Sustainability credentials facilitate owner needs

1 Source: WTTC and Oxford Economics. 2 Source: 2020 STR census data; based on room share. 3 Source: STR US Upper Midscale and Midscale supply growth 2015-19;4 Source: 2020 STR US Upper Midscale and Midscale vs US total industry.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
11:06aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Pdf 4.71mb
PU
11:02aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG) first half update
AQ
08:27aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City is now open
PU
08/10ADRs End Mixed; Kirin, ChipMOS Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
08/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Philips 66, Dufry, AMC, Flutter...
08/10INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Books H1 Profit As Travel Demand Bounces Back
MT
08/10INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Earnings Flash (IHG.L) INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP R..
MT
08/10INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Pdf 1.76mb
PU
08/10FTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, -2-
DJ
08/10INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts brings the majestic Regent brand ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 390 M - -
Net income 2021 160 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,1x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 11 761 M 11 770 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,09 $
Average target price 69,60 $
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.32%11 770
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.60%44 937
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.56%35 212
ACCOR-3.21%8 674
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.42%7 590
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION5.13%6 161