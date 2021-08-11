Intercontinental Hotels : PDF 4.71MB

C A U T I O N A R Y N O T E R E G A R D I N G F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S
Continued focus on industry-leading net rooms growth, underpinned by our strategic priorities
Our Purpose
True Hospitality for Good
Our Ambition
To deliver industry-leading net rooms growth
Our Strategy
Use our scale and expertise to create the exceptional guest experiences and owner returns needed to grow our brands in the industry's most valuable markets and segments. Delivered through a culture that attracts the best people and has a positive impact on the world around us.
Our Priorities
Build loved
and trusted brands
Customer centric in all we do
Create digital advantage
Care for our people, communities and planet
Strong portfolio of preferred brands, geographically diverse and asset light
Suites
Essentials
Premium
Luxury & Lifestyle
Strong portfolio
of brands
Asset light and geographically diverse
Owned, Leased
Luxury
151K
10%
& Managed
Midscale/Upper
98k
Managed
Leases
17%
28%
1%
Total
Midscale
36%
97k
67%
Total
Total
Pipeline
35%
rooms:
rooms:
Upscale
rooms:
rooms:
223K
21%
884k
884k
884k
274k
25%
510K
Franchised
58%
80k
29%
71%
High quality fee
stream
~95% of profits from fee business
~80% of fee revenue linked to hotel revenues ~10% of fee revenue linked to hotel profits
Americas
EMEAA
Greater China
IHG is well positioned to benefit from strong industry fundamentals
Industry
Industry growth
Shift to scale
brands
Upper Midscale
Midscale strength
Desire to
travel
Technology
Sustainability
Sector growth outpaced global economy for a decade pre Covid-191
Branded share2: 53% open rooms, 80% pipeline
Top 3 share2: 17% open rooms, 43% pipeline
Contributed ~40% of total branded industry growth over the past four years3
RevPAR declined less than overall industry4
Growing populations, desire to travel and experience, inherent need to physically interact
Integral to the guest journey
Drives owner value through data and insights
Increasingly informing guest preferences
Scale helps owners seeking support
Market share
gains
System
expansion
Strong weighting
in midscale
segments
Enhanced
brand portfolio
Cloud-based
capabilities
Responsible
Business focus
Accelerated net rooms growth from ~3% to 5.6% in three years pre Covid-19
Opened 285 hotels in 2020; includes brand launches into new markets
1 Source: WTTC and Oxford Economics. 2 Source: 2020 STR census data; based on room share. 3 Source: STR US Upper Midscale and Midscale supply growth 2015-19;4 Source: 2020 STR US Upper Midscale and Midscale vs US total industry.
