Intercontinental Hotels : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Shareholding (Form 6-K)

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Shareholding
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Wayne Hoare
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief HR Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138007ZFQYRUSLU3J98
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00BHJYC057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares at nil consideration pursuant to the vesting of shares under an Annual Performance Plan award, dated 21 September 2020, following adjustments for tax and social security withholdings.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil consideration
|
2,714
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
|
2,714
Nil consideration
Nil consideration
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-09-14
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.