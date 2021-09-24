Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Intercontinental Hotels : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Shareholding (Form 6-K)

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Wayne Hoare
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief HR Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138007ZFQYRUSLU3J98
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB00BHJYC057
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares at nil consideration pursuant to the vesting of shares under an Annual Performance Plan award, dated 21 September 2020, following adjustments for tax and social security withholdings.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil consideration
2,714
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
2,714
Nil consideration
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-09-14
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
