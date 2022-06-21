Intercontinental Hotels : Tashkent set to bring new heights of luxury to Uzbekistan's capital

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces future InterContinental brand debut in Uzbekistan in Trilliant Business Park Development Complex, at the heart of Tashkent

IHG® Hotels & Resorts (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces a debut signing for its leading luxury InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand in Uzbekistan. InterContinental Tashkent is expected to open towards the end of 2022, showcasing a new modern luxury experience within the capital city. This latest signing follows IHG's recent growth announcement, which will see 50 new hotels added to the global Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio in 2022.

Enjoying a central location, the newly built hotel will comprise of 216 rooms including 40 signature suites, of which two will be Presidential Suites, with stunning city views as well as expert wellness facilities and delectable dining offers.

InterContinental Tashkent is being developed in partnership with UzTur Investment and Development as part of the all-new Trilliant Business Park development complex, which comprises InterContinental Tashkent, state-of-the-art offices, high-end retail space and a landscaped park, consciously designed over three towers, and a convention centre.

As a cornerstone of the Trilliant development, InterContinental Tashkent will play an important role in delivering luxury experiences in a more sustainable way, being the first example of a LEED Gold Certified project in Uzbekistan. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability, achievement, and leadership, awarded to construction projects being developed in accordance with a framework outlining criteria for efficient and sustainable ventures.

When completed, InterContinental Tashkent will meet growing demand from consumers for more conscious travel, through the provision of electric charging points for cars, sustainable landscaping, and thoughtful details to minimise its environmental impact. This approach aligns with IHG's Journey to Tomorrow, furthering the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

Commenting on the new signings (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "I am delighted to be announcing the introduction of the InterContinental brand to a new growth market with our valued partner UzTur Investment and Development (Trilliant). The project has been thoughtfully considered at every stage, from its embodiment of the InterContinental brand's modern luxury philosophy to its reflection of IHG's ambitions to shape the future of responsible travel. InterContinental Tashkent is the perfect example of how we intend to focus on targeted European growth in 2022, bringing our market-leading brands to new and inviting destinations."

InterContinental Tashkent brings InterContinental, the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, to a key new city-centre location. The state-of-the-art hotel will transform Tashkent's skyline as one of the most striking modern buildings within the city's heartland. Stretching 94 metres above sea-level, InterContinental Tashkent's exterior will be a glamourous example of artistic architecture, designed with the modern luxury traveller in mind.

The hotel's signature restaurant, Ember, is set to become one of the most lauded eateries in the region, serving fire-grilled steaks, sushi and shellfish. Ember bar will feature a landscaped garden with a whisky library, cocktail menu and panoramic skyline views. Other dining options include No'mad, an all-day dining space specialising in Central Asian produce with an open kitchen and bar, and Chach, a lounge area with a patisserie, serving coffee and sharing plates.

The hotel's Convention Centre will boast over 2,500 sq m of space - ideal for conferences, luxurious weddings and smaller-scale meetings - with a ballroom, 10 meeting rooms and four VIP suites with sweeping city views.

InterContinental Tashkent will also lead the way for the city's wellness and lifestyle offerings with a superior spa and wellness club located on the first floor. Facilities will include a 150 sq m swimming pool, treatment rooms, Jacuzzi, sauna and hammam, split-level gym, large roof terrace and a pool bar serving smoothies and a grazing menu.

In 2021, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts celebrated its milestone Diamond Anniversary. Founded in 1946, the brand has become synonymous with modern luxury and pioneering design in unexpected locations. To date, there are over 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, with each hotel celebrating bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery. Having celebrated 75 years of impeccable taste and distinguished hospitality, the brand continues to grow its global footprint with inviting new openings such as InterContinental Tashkent.