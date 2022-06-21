Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46 2022-06-21 am EDT
4317.00 GBX   -0.55%
04:34aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Tashkent set to bring new heights of luxury to Uzbekistan's capital
PU
12:19aInterContinental Hotels Joins Unilever To Replace Miniature Bathroom Amenities With Full-size Products
MT
06/20INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG to introduce world-renowned InterContinental luxury brand to Penang's Glowing Bay
PU
Intercontinental Hotels : Tashkent set to bring new heights of luxury to Uzbekistan's capital

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts announces future InterContinental brand debut in Uzbekistan in Trilliant Business Park Development Complex, at the heart of Tashkent

IHG® Hotels & Resorts (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces a debut signing for its leading luxury InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand in Uzbekistan. InterContinental Tashkent is expected to open towards the end of 2022, showcasing a new modern luxury experience within the capital city. This latest signing follows IHG's recent growth announcement, which will see 50 new hotels added to the global Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio in 2022.

Enjoying a central location, the newly built hotel will comprise of 216 rooms including 40 signature suites, of which two will be Presidential Suites, with stunning city views as well as expert wellness facilities and delectable dining offers.

InterContinental Tashkent is being developed in partnership with UzTur Investment and Development as part of the all-new Trilliant Business Park development complex, which comprises InterContinental Tashkent, state-of-the-art offices, high-end retail space and a landscaped park, consciously designed over three towers, and a convention centre.

As a cornerstone of the Trilliant development, InterContinental Tashkent will play an important role in delivering luxury experiences in a more sustainable way, being the first example of a LEED Gold Certified project in Uzbekistan. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability, achievement, and leadership, awarded to construction projects being developed in accordance with a framework outlining criteria for efficient and sustainable ventures.

When completed, InterContinental Tashkent will meet growing demand from consumers for more conscious travel, through the provision of electric charging points for cars, sustainable landscaping, and thoughtful details to minimise its environmental impact. This approach aligns with IHG's Journey to Tomorrow, furthering the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

Commenting on the new signings (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "I am delighted to be announcing the introduction of the InterContinental brand to a new growth market with our valued partner UzTur Investment and Development (Trilliant). The project has been thoughtfully considered at every stage, from its embodiment of the InterContinental brand's modern luxury philosophy to its reflection of IHG's ambitions to shape the future of responsible travel. InterContinental Tashkent is the perfect example of how we intend to focus on targeted European growth in 2022, bringing our market-leading brands to new and inviting destinations."

InterContinental Tashkent brings InterContinental, the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, to a key new city-centre location. The state-of-the-art hotel will transform Tashkent's skyline as one of the most striking modern buildings within the city's heartland. Stretching 94 metres above sea-level, InterContinental Tashkent's exterior will be a glamourous example of artistic architecture, designed with the modern luxury traveller in mind.

The hotel's signature restaurant, Ember, is set to become one of the most lauded eateries in the region, serving fire-grilled steaks, sushi and shellfish. Ember bar will feature a landscaped garden with a whisky library, cocktail menu and panoramic skyline views. Other dining options include No'mad, an all-day dining space specialising in Central Asian produce with an open kitchen and bar, and Chach, a lounge area with a patisserie, serving coffee and sharing plates.

The hotel's Convention Centre will boast over 2,500 sq m of space - ideal for conferences, luxurious weddings and smaller-scale meetings - with a ballroom, 10 meeting rooms and four VIP suites with sweeping city views.

InterContinental Tashkent will also lead the way for the city's wellness and lifestyle offerings with a superior spa and wellness club located on the first floor. Facilities will include a 150 sq m swimming pool, treatment rooms, Jacuzzi, sauna and hammam, split-level gym, large roof terrace and a pool bar serving smoothies and a grazing menu.

In 2021, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts celebrated its milestone Diamond Anniversary. Founded in 1946, the brand has become synonymous with modern luxury and pioneering design in unexpected locations. To date, there are over 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, with each hotel celebrating bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery. Having celebrated 75 years of impeccable taste and distinguished hospitality, the brand continues to grow its global footprint with inviting new openings such as InterContinental Tashkent.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 826 M - -
Net income 2022 471 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 9 738 M 9 738 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 53,15 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-9.20%9 738
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.11%47 534
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.46%32 364
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-20.84%8 373
ACCOR0.56%7 463
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.52%4 882