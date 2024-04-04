2024 First Quarter Teleconference Details
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC's 2024 First Quarter Trading Update will be released to the London Stock Exchange at 7.00am (London time) on Friday 3 May 2024.
Conference call for analysts and ins�tu�onal shareholders:
Elie Maalouf, Chief Execu�ve Oﬃcer, and Michael Glover, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, will host a call commencing at 8:30am (London �me) on 3 May.
The live listen-only audio webcast can be accessed directly at htps://www.inves�s- live.com/ihg/660c292172fa7d1300205ced/qgaaaor via www.ihgplc.com/en/investors/results-and-presenta�ons.
Analysts and ins�tu�onal shareholders wishing to ask ques�ons should use the following dial-in details for a Q&A facility:
UK toll-free:
0207 107 0613
US toll-free:
631 570 5613
Other interna�onal numbers:
Click here
Passcode:
43 84 30 99
Press *1 to ask a ques�on, *2 to withdraw your ques�on, or *0 for operator assistance. Please refer to the Global Dial-In Numbers hyperlink for alternate phone numbers.
An archived replay is expected to be available within 24 hours and will remain available, accessed at www.ihgplc.com/en/investors/results-and-presenta�ons.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 12:28:00 UTC.