Intercontinental Hotels : Transcript IHG Third Quarter Trading Update 22102021

IHG 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update Friday, 22nd October 2021

referenced, leisure pricing has been in many markets well up on 2019. That is one of the key things that our customers are looking for, to make sure that the prices are not going up too much in 2022. However, it has been constructive conversation so far but nothing particular I can pull out of it.

In terms of recent trading, we are continuing to see this continued rebound in corporate demand and we certainly saw that through the third quarter. Looking at industry numbers beyond, yes, it is continuing. It is not an immediate bounce back to where we were in 2019 but it is encouraging to see and the rates that are being achieved are also encouraging to see. It is sequentially quite a significant improvement on what we saw in the first half.

In terms of signings, yes, we are pleased with the step-up in signings in the third quarter that we saw in the US. It is still below what we saw in 2019 of course. Remember, that there is quite a long lead time for a deal to go from when an owner starts to get interested in doing a signing with us to actually getting ink on a page and a legal contract in place. For quite an extended period of time our owners have been focused on stabilising their businesses, looking after their teams, etc. It will take a while before that normalises. What we have seen though and very encouraging, is a big step up in the pre-applications. People are calling us and saying they want to look at a new site with us, signing letters of intent and also in the lending environment the regional banks have been calling our owners more to say, 'We are open for business. We want to lend on your project.' That is a good early indicator as to a step back up in the signings level in due course.

On the savings, the $25 million additional, the intent is not that this becomes part of the permanent savings because we are a growth business, and we are wanting to have all the resources and all the muscle in place to be able to deliver that level of net system size growth which we aspire to. It is tough to find people of the calibre that we are looking for so we have had some positions open this year, but our intent is to fill those. It is not our intent to run with $100 million. We hope we will find the people to take that down to $75 million.

Jamie Rollo: Thanks. Just back on the Q4 numbers, I know you do not formally guide but any thoughts on market expectations for revPAR to be down circa 21%, similar to Q3? Does that sound reasonable?

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson: I think it will partly depend on what we see in China. I think what we have seen is China can be very volatile. If you look back on what we saw in the third quarter it went from -6% to -50% to -25% sequentially by month. Quite where it ends up will depend on what restrictions the Chinese government puts in place. If we see it fully open again I think it will very quickly go back to a very strong level of trading there. With restrictions it will be tougher and that is quite a big swing factor, so it is very difficult to call with that factor still in mind.

Jamie Rollo: Sorry, are you saying China needs to be fully open and back to normal for you to be down 21% or could it be better than that if China gets back to normal?

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson: I am saying it is a big swing factor in what will be printed for the Group as a whole and it is impossible to tell where that is going to come out right now. If it comes out at -10%, which it could for China, then that will be a positive. If it comes out at - 50% if things all close down, then that will be a negative. It is impossible to call that at the moment.