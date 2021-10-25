Intercontinental Hotels : Transcript IHG Third Quarter Trading Update 22102021
Q3 2021 Trading Update
Friday, 22nd October 2021
IHG 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update
Friday, 22nd October 2021
Introduction
Stuart Ford
Good morning everyone and welcome from me to IHG's conference call for the third quarter 2021 trading update. I am Stuart Ford, Head of Investor Relations at IHG and I am joined this morning by Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Strategy.
Just to remind listeners on the call that in the discussions today the company may make certain forward looking statements as defined under US law. Do please refer to this morning's announcement and the company's SEC filings for factors that could lead actual results to differ from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward looking statements.
For any analysts or institutional investors who are listening via our website, may I remind you that in order to ask questions you will need to dial in using the details on page two of the RNS release. The release, together with the usual supplementary data pack can be downloaded from the Results & Presentations section of the Investors tab of ihgplc.com. With that, I will hand over to Paul.
Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
Good morning everyone. I will start as usual with a review of our trading performance. You will see that in this morning's announcement we are comparing our performance against both 2020 and 2019, but I will focus my comments on the latter as it is the most meaningful. Starting with comparable RevPAR for the Group, which increased to $68, only 21% below 2019. This was a significant sequential improvement from the declines of 36% in the prior quarter and 51% back in quarter one. Strong domestic leisure demand resulted in rate recovering to almost parity with 2019 and saw occupancy down only 15 percentage points. Absolute occupancy was around 60% in the quarter, and a number of markets achieved occupancy and rates back at 2019 levels in the summer.
The stronger trading, particularly in the Americas franchise estate, has also led to further improvements to our RevPAR sensitivity which is now trending closer to $14 million per point of RevPAR. As a reminder, our revPAR sensitivity is referring to 2021 versus 2019 and is calculated before cost savings. In regard to savings, we remain on track to deliver a sustainable $75 million reduction in fee business costs whilst still reinvesting for growth. Further to these we now expect around $25 million of additional temporary cost reductions for this year only, largely driven by vacancy rates for corporate roles and other headcount related costs.
Turning now to our regional performance, in the Americas RevPAR was 10% lower. Rates exceeded 2019 levels and absolute occupancy recovered to 66%. Standout occupancy performances included 70% across the Holiday Inn Express estate and 80% in our extended stay brands which exceeded 2019 levels. In the US RevPAR was only 7% under the 2019 level and was ahead for Holiday Inn Express and our Extended Stay brands. Strong demand over the peak summer months resulted in July RevPAR being ahead of 2019 by 2% in non-urban locations where we have nearly 3,000 hotels or around 90% of the estate.
IHG 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update
Friday, 22nd October 2021
It is worth pausing for a moment to focus a little more on the trends we saw in the US during the quarter across business demand, group activity and leisure demand. Leisure demand stayed strong with room nights consumed slightly up on 2019. Rates were up by almost 10%. We have seen that essential business travel demand has been resilient throughout Covid. What we are now seeing is increasing amounts of discretionary business travel demand coming through. This resulted in overall business room nights consumed down only 12% in the third quarter with rate down less than 5%, a marked improvement on the prior two quarters. Group demand has similarly seen improvement each quarter and group pricing is holding firm. While room nights consumed was still down nearly 30%, rate was down only 8%. The strong rate environment across each demand segment is encouraging as we continue to see demand build back.
Turning now to Americas system size, we opened around 3,000 rooms leading to gross growth of 3.3% year-on-year. We signed more than 4,000 rooms taking our Americas pipeline to 97,000. Encouragingly, the pace of development activity picked up through the quarter with signings accelerating in September. We have also seen a sequential pickup in deal applications through the year, particularly during the third quarter.
Moving now to Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa where RevPAR was down 43%. Performance within the region continued to vary, reflecting the differing levels of travel restrictions. In the UK RevPAR improved to only 22% below 2019. London, which has a higher weighting towards international demand, saw RevPAR 51% below. This compared to markets outside London achieving 95% 2019's RevPAR. Continental Europe improved to a 48% deficit and the Middle East to a 39% deficit as restrictions eased. In contrast, Australia saw a deficit of 68%, impacted by the reintroduction of travel restrictions.
With the general reopening of travel and increasing demands across the region, the number of temporarily closed hotels was down to just 28 at the end of September, compared to more than 200 at the start of the year. We opened over 4,000 rooms resulting in gross growth of over 5% year-on-year and signed a further 2,200 rooms into our pipeline. Conversions accounted for half of the signings in the period, and we expect development activity to pick up further in the fourth quarter.
Turning now to Greater China where RevPAR fluctuated significantly in the quarter. July RevPAR was down just 6% as the recovery continued and benefitted in particular from strong domestic leisure demand. The reintroduction of temporary restrictions meant that the August deficit was 55%. With restrictions then lifting again, September RevPAR swiftly recovered to a 26% deficit. Across Mainland China, Tier 1 cities continued to see a greater level of RevPAR deficit, down 32%, given their historical weighting to international inbound travel. RevPAR in Tiers 2-4 cities which are more weighted to domestic and leisure demand saw a 26% deficit. In July, Tier 4 was over 40% ahead of 2019 RevPAR levels, given the strong demand in resort locations including Sanya.
Net system size in the region increased by 10.6% year-on-year to 5,300 rooms added in the quarter. We signed 6,300 rooms into the pipeline. Covid restrictions held back some development activity in the period and we expect the signings pace to pick up significantly in the fourth quarter.
IHG 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update
Friday, 22nd October 2021
Moving now to the Group system size, our strong openings momentum continued with 5.2% gross growth year-on-year. The one-off quality initiatives we have underway this year mean that as expected after exits this netted down to a system size that was flat year-on-year.
Further rapid progress has been made on a review that covers around 200 Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels. Over 90 hotels have already exited or are confirmed to exit, with more than 40 further hotels committed to improvement plans. Year-to-date this review accounted for around two-thirds of our removals. By contrast the rate of removals year-to-date across other brands has been broadly in line with their annual removals rate of around 1.5% which we have seen for the last five years.
We remain on track to conclude this review by the end of this year.
Our 91 hotel signings took our pipeline to 270,000 rooms. Signings accelerated over the course of the quarter and this trajectory is expected to carry on through the fourth quarter as owner interest in doing deals with us continues to strengthen.
To conclude, trading continued to significantly improve, driven by strong domestic leisure demand and a strong pricing environment. We are encouraged by the return of more corporate travel and group bookings.
We saw over 5% gross openings growth and outside of the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza review, our removals rate for other brands in line with our annualised rate of around 1.5%.
Signings pace improved through the quarter and we expect this to significantly pick up again in the fourth quarter.
Looking at the very short-term, fluctuating Covid restrictions may well still make trading volatile in certain markets but looking further ahead the strength of our brands, platforms and scale underpins our confidence to exceed prior levels of profitability and to deliver industry- leading levels of net system size growth in the coming years.
Q&A
Jamie Rollo (Morgan Stanley): Morning everyone, I have got three questions please. First Paul, is there anything you can give us on any early indications on the corporate negotiation season? It may be too early. Otherwise, any colour on recent trading, any expectations on Q4 and whether that corporate recovery can continue and therefore you could see Q4 RevPAR similar or better to Q3, which is what I think consensus is looking for.
Secondly on the signings, in the Americas they were still half 2019 levels. I appreciate in EMEAA and China there are other aspects dragging it down but given the market was fully open, why is that still quite weak and how does that frame your thinking about openings going forwards?
Then just one more. On the savings, $25 million temporary, they have been there now for nearly two years. Are we going to end up putting in $100 million of permanent savings, do you think from next year? Thank you.
PaulEdgecliffe-Johnson: Thanks Jamie. In terms of the first question and what we are seeing in the corporate rates renegotiation process, I think our corporate customers are very keen to lock in pricing. The pricing environment has continued to be very strong and, as I
IHG 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update
Friday, 22nd October 2021
referenced, leisure pricing has been in many markets well up on 2019. That is one of the key things that our customers are looking for, to make sure that the prices are not going up too much in 2022. However, it has been constructive conversation so far but nothing particular I can pull out of it.
In terms of recent trading, we are continuing to see this continued rebound in corporate demand and we certainly saw that through the third quarter. Looking at industry numbers beyond, yes, it is continuing. It is not an immediate bounce back to where we were in 2019 but it is encouraging to see and the rates that are being achieved are also encouraging to see. It is sequentially quite a significant improvement on what we saw in the first half.
In terms of signings, yes, we are pleased with the step-up in signings in the third quarter that we saw in the US. It is still below what we saw in 2019 of course. Remember, that there is quite a long lead time for a deal to go from when an owner starts to get interested in doing a signing with us to actually getting ink on a page and a legal contract in place. For quite an extended period of time our owners have been focused on stabilising their businesses, looking after their teams, etc. It will take a while before that normalises. What we have seen though and very encouraging, is a big step up in the pre-applications. People are calling us and saying they want to look at a new site with us, signing letters of intent and also in the lending environment the regional banks have been calling our owners more to say, 'We are open for business. We want to lend on your project.' That is a good early indicator as to a step back up in the signings level in due course.
On the savings, the $25 million additional, the intent is not that this becomes part of the permanent savings because we are a growth business, and we are wanting to have all the resources and all the muscle in place to be able to deliver that level of net system size growth which we aspire to. It is tough to find people of the calibre that we are looking for so we have had some positions open this year, but our intent is to fill those. It is not our intent to run with $100 million. We hope we will find the people to take that down to $75 million.
Jamie Rollo: Thanks. Just back on the Q4 numbers, I know you do not formally guide but any thoughts on market expectations for revPAR to be down circa 21%, similar to Q3? Does that sound reasonable?
PaulEdgecliffe-Johnson: I think it will partly depend on what we see in China. I think what we have seen is China can be very volatile. If you look back on what we saw in the third quarter it went from -6% to -50% to -25% sequentially by month. Quite where it ends up will depend on what restrictions the Chinese government puts in place. If we see it fully open again I think it will very quickly go back to a very strong level of trading there. With restrictions it will be tougher and that is quite a big swing factor, so it is very difficult to call with that factor still in mind.
Jamie Rollo: Sorry, are you saying China needs to be fully open and back to normal for you to be down 21% or could it be better than that if China gets back to normal?
PaulEdgecliffe-Johnson: I am saying it is a big swing factor in what will be printed for the Group as a whole and it is impossible to tell where that is going to come out right now. If it comes out at -10%, which it could for China, then that will be a positive. If it comes out at - 50% if things all close down, then that will be a negative. It is impossible to call that at the moment.
