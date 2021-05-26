Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Intercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts grows Turkey luxury presence with signing of InterContinental Grand Ankara

05/26/2021 | 05:05am EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, proudly announces the signing of InterContinental Grand Ankara, in partnership with one of Turkey's prime energy and construction groups, Çelikler Holding.

The highly anticipated conversion project is scheduled to open in the nation's capital in 2023 and will mark the transformation of the historic former Büyük Ankara Hotel, which dates back to 1966 when it was launched as the city's first five-star hotel and then went on to become the Grand Ankara Hotel. The timing of this next chapter for this iconic hotel comes as InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts celebrates 75 years of pioneering luxury travel.

InterContinental Grand Ankara will exude modern luxury throughout its 214 rooms, which include a 350m² Presidential Suite and 21 other suites. World class dining is offered with all-day menus, served in the Brasserie Restaurant, which incorporates a stylish lobby bar, and at Lalezar Restaurant, featuring a private dining terrace. When it's time to unwind, the hotel's 1500m² spa is the perfect place to while away a few hours, while its swimming pool will be situated on a 1000m² terrace with a retractable roof.

The hotel itself is located close to many local attractions including; Ankara Castle, the historical mausoleum site; Anitkabir, Europe's second largest aquarium, parks, green spaces and museums, making it attractive for families, leisure and corporate visitors.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented: 'Turkey is a strategic growth market for IHG and we're delighted to partner with Çelikler Holding on the hugely exciting InterContinental Grand Ankara. Joining Turkish sister property InterContinental Istanbul in IHG Hotels & Resort's luxury & lifestyle collection, the hotel is situated in a prime business location close to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, ministries, government offices and embassies, and is also perfectly located for leisure guests who wish to explore the many attractions and shopping outlets that Ankara offers.'

Tahir Çelik, Chairman of the Board of Çelikler Holding, said: 'We are pleased to announce the arrival of InterContinental Grand Ankara to our capital city. InterContinental is the world's largest luxury hotel brand and has decades of global luxury hospitality experience. With IHG's proven knowledge and in-market understanding of local cultures and community, InterContinental Grand Ankara will add great value to Ankara's tourism. We believe that this luxury brand will consistently meet and exceed the expectations of guests and everybody who visits it.'

As a result of its partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Çelikler Holding has embarked on a major repositioning project for the property to deliver upon the discreet luxury and worldly sophistication for which InterContinental brand is known.

For more information regarding IHG Hotels & Resorts' development strategy visit: https://development.ihg.com

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
