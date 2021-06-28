Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Intercontinental Hotels : IHG to bring its premium brand, voco to Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah

06/28/2021
IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewards.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 338 M - -
Net income 2021 172 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,1x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 12 487 M 12 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,11 $
Average target price 68,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.18%12 517
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.23%45 635
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.88%34 672
ACCOR9.05%9 930
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION9.21%8 253
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION18.55%6 945