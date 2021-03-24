Intercontinental Hotels : New Milwaukee area property marks 30th avid™ hotel open in North America

IHG® Hotels & Resorts continues to grow avid hotels brand throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America with 200+ properties signed since launch

IHG® Hotels & Resorts announced today the latest milestone for fast-growing brand avid hotels - the opening of the 30th avid hotel - avid hotel Milwaukee West-Waukesha, owned by Kingbird Real Estate and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Since introduction in 2017, the brand has grown quickly across North America with 2020 seeing the opening of the first location in Mexico, which was completed in just 10 months, and construction of the first location in Canada.

With more than 200 hotels signed since launch and around 90 of those in planning or under construction, avid hotels is part of IHG's strong Essentials brand portfolio, which also includes trusted hotel brands such as Holiday Inn® and Holiday Inn Express®. The avid hotels brand offers the basics delivered just right, every time at a great value. Guests at avid hotels can expect a room that sets the standard for cleanliness with a 50-point checklist, a best-in-class sleep experience, a grab-and-go complimentary breakfast, and seamless technology.

Karen Gilbride, VP of avid hotels and Atwell Suites, commented: 'The strength of the avid hotels brand lies in its efficiency and clear, well-defined identity - for both guests and owners. Guests appreciate our guarantee that their stays will be just right, and hotel owners are attracted by the avid hotels low cost to build and high margin operating model which delivers strong returns. On behalf of our entire team, we congratulate the Kingbird and Aimbridge teams on the opening of this milestone property.'

The 95-room avid hotel Milwaukee West-Waukesha is less than three miles from the Waukesha County Airport, Waukesha County Expo Center, the Center Court Sports Complex and the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee at Waukesha. As with all avid hotels, guests can expect a sound sleep with high-quality mattresses and bedding and black-out roller shades, a clean, spacious room with plenty of storage, and free Wi-Fi. A brand-new gym, grab and go breakfast option and fresh bean-to-cup coffee help guests to start their day.

Dr. Adel B. Korkor, founder and CEO of Kingbird Real Estate, added: 'We are thrilled to partner with IHG and Aimbridge Hospitality to open the 30th avid hotel in our own home state of Wisconsin. As our industry recovers, the avid hotels brand represents the future of everyday travel - strong value for owners and guests, with an experience tailored for both the business and leisure segments.'

avid hotels are intentionally designed for cleanliness, and every guestroom is cleaned using a 50-point checklist. Guests can rest easy with the IHG Clean Promise which guarantees every room will be clean to their satisfaction upon arrival. If the room does not meet standards upon check-in, avid hotels promises to make it right. Learn more about IHG's cleanliness initiatives and guest programs here.