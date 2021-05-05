Intercontinental Hotels : Relax, recharge and rediscover travel with the UK's Latest Check-Out

The comfortable bed, the indulgent breakfast, the room service and the 'not-lifting-a-finger'; we've all missed hotels. And to celebrate the return of the much-needed staycation, IHG Hotels & Resorts is launching the UK's Latest Check-Outwww.ihg.com/latestcheckout allowing guests to check-out any time of day (yes, 11:59pm is okay!). From 17 May to 2 June, at more than 75 IHG hotels across the country, the 'UK's Latest Check-Out' will extend a one-night stay from an average 20 hours to a potential 33 hours - gifting 13 extra hours to rest, recoup and rediscover travel. Almost half of Brits (47 per cent) confirm that they would use the extra time to explore their holiday destination more and squeeze in more sightseeing, and over a third (34 per cent) would spend the day relaxing in the hotel, according to a recent consumer survey. Escape the monotony of your home office and explore the 30-acres of green at voco Oxford Thames or breathe in some sea air at Holiday Inn Southend. Take a break from the dishes to stay in bed all day and lap up room service at Manchester's Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. Or enjoy the luxury of an alarm-free lie-in at Crowne Plaza London - Docklands with its Sleep Advantage programme. Guests can enjoy the 'UK's Latest Check Out' at more than 75 IHG hotels and resorts across its family of brands - InterContinental, Kimpton, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Hotel Indigo.

Explore the UK from London, Oxford, Manchester and Edinburgh to Cambridge, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds and many more.

Available for stays with mid-week departures (departing on Monday - Thursday) from 17 May to 2 June, guests have the freedom to check out as late as desired before midnight.

Book through ihg.com/latestcheckout and add promo code 'Latest Check Out' in the reservation notes.

See www.ihg.com/latestcheckout for full T&Cs. CLICK HERE FOR IMAGERY Some of the IHG Hotels & Resorts offering the UK's Latest Check-Out;

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel is set in a Terracotta Grade II listed building with a history dating back to 1890, when it first opened as The Refuge Assurance Company headquarters. The grand clock tower at the centre of its striking Victorian architecture is an unmistakable landmark on Manchester's skyline. Each room borrows design inspiration from the spirited and renowned Manchester party and music scene, with vibrant, bespoke textiles designed by Timorous Beasties, which incorporate the iconic Manchester worker bee and bold contemporary graphic prints adorning the walls. Rooms start from £145 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout BELFAST - Titanic City

Holiday Inn Express Belfast City is the perfect base for those looking to explore the city. A modern, pet friendly hotel near Queen's University Belfast with easy access to the Titanic Quarter, city centre and with free on-site parking. Rooms start from just £69 a night with an Express Start breakfast included in the price and free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout

Rest your head at Crowne Plaza Birmingham City Centre - just a five minute walk from the Grand Central train station. The hotel has a specially dedicated Sleep Advantage Programme for those looking to cash in on the late late check out and grab some extra shut eye. Rooms start from £88 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout

With the late late checkout- guests have ample time to discover to surrounding neighbourhood of Hotel Indigo Cardiff. Or why not spend the extra hours on the stunning roof top bar overlooking the city after a full day of exploring. The hotel is where bespoke design meets classic Welsh heritage. All bedrooms reflect the spirit of the vibrant city, with the themes 'Made in Wales', 'Welsh Industry' and 'Music' embodied in local art and natural materials. Rooms start from £89 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout EDINBURGH - Old Smoky (Auld Reekie)

Savour those extra moments of luxury at InterContinental Edinburgh - The George. Located in the central district of New Town, the hotel is surrounded by iconic attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, Charlotte Square and Edinburgh Farmers Market. The property is an integration of Georgian townhouses that were originally built in the 1780s and would have been amongst the most exclusive addresses in the city. Rooms start from £194 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout GLASGOW - The Dear Green Place

Recently refurbished and rebranded, voco Grand Central, Glasgow is set in a stunning iconic building dating back to 1883. The grand staircase in the centre of the building features an astonishing 22.5m chandelier. The hotel is home to the famed 'Champagne Central' bar where guests can put their feet up before check-out, have a glass of bubby or indulge in the signature afternoon tea. Rooms start from £92 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout LEEDS - Capital of the North

After a day of exploring the city, rest and recuperate at the an indoor pool and sauna at Crowne Plaza Leeds - a chic and premium hotel located in the city centre. Or have a drink and a bite to eat at the Bar and Kitchen @LS1 restaurant on classic dishes and traditional Yorkshire favourites. Rooms start from just £78 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout LIVERPOOL - The Capital City of Pop

Liverpool is famed for great nights out on the town or hitting the shops. The UK's Latest Check-Out will offer a welcome rest after a big night or day out on the town. Book a stay at Holiday Inn Liverpool - City Centre located opposite Liverpool Lime St station. Rooms start from £60 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout LONDON - The Big Smoke

Kimpton Fitzroy London lies in an iconic Grade II listed heritage building dating back to 1898. The awe-inspiring hotel combines late-Victorian heritage with a quirky, modern vibe featuring luxurious rooms and suites. In the centre if the hotel lies the stunning Palm Court with its soaring glass ceiling that floods the room with light - perfect for those looking to relax and dive into a good book. Rooms start from £300 a night with free cancellation up to three days in advance of the stay and no deposit required. Book at ihg.com/latestcheckout OXFORD - The City of Dreaming Spires