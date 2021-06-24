Intercontinental Hotels : Renaissance of an iconic Parisian address

Renaissance of an iconic Parisian address

InterContinental Paris - Le Grand and its timeless Café de la Paix reopen following significant restoration, to the delight of Parisians and fans across the world, eager to rediscover its magic

The famed InterContinental Paris - Le Grand has completed an ambitious restoration to the hotel and the iconic Café de la Paix. The recent reopening marked the end of the third and final phase of renovation of InterContinental Paris Le Grand, a global flagship for the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand. The extensive multi-year renovation, entrusted to interior architect Pierre-Yves Rochon, included the launch of new Rooms and Suites, refurbished meeting rooms, works to the glass-roofed La Verrière, the hotel's public areas, and more recently the unveiling of a brand-new new Club InterContinental Lounge and the relaunch of the esteemed Café de la Paix. Signature Suites

Set under the rooftops, the Signature Suites are about cosy comfort and confidentiality, offering the ultimate luxury. Most recently, the Opéra and Eugénie suites, duplex spaces with an exceptional view of the Opéra Garnier, have joined the collection of Signature suites. Designed as bright Parisian apartments, each one has unique and resolutely chic and contemporary decor. Other Signature suites include the Charles Garnier Suite, named after the architect of the Opera Garnier, which offers panoramic views of the iconic Paris opera and a pristine design of plush whites inspired by Swan Lake. La Parisienne Suite offers an unrivalled view of the Eiffel Tower bathed in light, shades of ivory and powder pink contrasting with sleek black design details. Manuel Canovas' 'La Parisienne' wallpaper sets the tone right from the entrance: an ode to fashion, to Paris, to its landmarks and to its glamour. The Historic Suites (Imperial, Presidential, Diplomatic and Sarah Bernhardt), set on the corner of Boulevard des Capucines and the Palais Garnier also have standout views and ambience. Café de la Paix

Café de la Paix, which sits on the corner of the Boulevard des Capucines and the Place de l'Opéra, has played a leading role in the vibrant Opera district, hosting generations of Parisians as they met, found love or shared moments together, over coffee or a meal; its terrace the place to see and be seen for generations. A legendary address in the Grands Boulevards, the Café de la Paix has been fully renovated, flourishing its famous Napoléon III décor once again. Known by Parisians and visitors from across the world since its inauguration in 1862 by Empress Eugenie, the last empress of France, its renovation sees the Belle Epoque legend undergo its own renaissance for today's guests. Its decor, listed as a historical monument, has been carefully restored and complemented with modern, warm, and comfortable furniture befitting the current era. The large dining room has been divided into two spaces to best serve its guests throughout the day. The Boulevard des Capucines space retains its fluted columns and ceilings adorned with painted skies, with darker woods and furnishings including armchairs upholstered in cream leather and benches in green velvet. On the Place de l'Opéra side, the décor is lighter and more relaxed, showcasing its famed painted ceiling. Here, the bleached oak furniture is perfectly balanced with the printed foliage patterns across cushions, fabrics imitating straw on the walls as well as the nature-inspired carpet. Signature dishes include the Opéra salad, featuring eggplant caviar and panko shrimp with a lemon and honey vinaigrette, Corsican sea bass with fennel and anise compote and seaweed confit, and a selection of desserts and pastries including, of course, the delicious classic Opéra with its coffee-cream and syrup. The drinks menu also celebrates the hotel's heritage, with a Eugénie mocktail in honour of the hotel's inauguration by the Empress; alongside wines, spirits and an extensive tea menu including the house blend Thé Café de la Paix tea - a green tea with ginger, lemon, passion fruit. Club InterContinental Lounge