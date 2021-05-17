Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Support the AAPI community with IHG Hotels & Resorts & Chef Kevin Tien this month

05/17/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewards.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 357 M - -
Net income 2021 181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 71,0x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 12 417 M 12 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 66,72 $
Last Close Price 70,14 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.12%12 672
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.62%46 661
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.10%34 430
ACCOR9.32%10 116
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.71%8 064
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION27.71%7 482