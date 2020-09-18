Intercontinental Hotels : voco™ opens its first hotel in Northern Europe

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announces the opening of its first hotel in Northern Europe. voco Villach in Austria has converted to become a voco hotel offering a modern, stylish and unstuffy hotel experience for guests. Villach's largest hotel with 130 rooms and 5 suites embodies the characteristics of voco with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay. Exclusively located alongside the Drau river, directly in the city centre, the hotel is surrounded by the picturesque mountain landscape of the Austrian Alps.

Inspired by the Drau river, voco Villach blends vibrant colours and contemporary interiors throughout the hotel to leave guests with a lasting impression. The bedrooms offer guests the chance to relax and indulge in some voco signature 'me time' with thoughtful comforts like cosy bedding made from 100% recycled materials, Antipodes amenities in large-size dispenser bottles with naturally derived ingredients, 55' flat screen TV's, USB chargers at every bedside and fast Wi-Fi.

Guests can enjoy a taste of 'voco life' with delicious, locally inspired dishes from chef Hermann Andritsch at award winning gourmet restaurant LAGANA, whilst the LAGANA Bar offers guests the space to unwind or catch up with friends and family over drinks. The astonishing terrace with views of the Drau river, the historic city centre and the mountain landscape is an ideal spot to create memories while sipping on a glass of champagne or enjoying a delicious brunch or dinner with a view.

Kerstin Fritz, General Manager, voco Villach commented on the opening: 'We are delighted to be the first hotel in Northern Europe and the first hotel in Austria to join the voco family. Our hotel offers guests the opportunity to relax in a rural setting whilst only being a few steps away from the city centre with its rich cultural history, the Villach Congress Centre, many crystal-clear bathing lakes, golf courses, bike paths and majestic mountain peaks. voco is all about delivering a great guest experience and we look forward to offering a warm welcome to guests, old and new, when they choose to stay with us.'

voco goes global

Since its launch in 2018, voco has experienced incredible growth across the globe, with more than 40 signings worldwide in the last two years alone. IHG's newest upscale brand already has open hotels in Australia, the UK, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with new hotels set to open in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Poland, Cyprus, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia in the next few years.

In Northern Europe, voco will celebrate its debut in Germany with the opening of voco Dusseldorf Seestern later this year, followed by voco Frankfurt Airport West in 2022. In the neighbouring Netherlands, voco The Hague is set to open in spring next year.

The brand will also soon be arriving in the US and China with the signing of hotels in New York, Florida and in Wuhan, China.

About voco Hotels

voco combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel. The name, voco, means 'to invite' and 'call together' originating from Latin, representing the brand's thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature.

At the centre of the voco brand is a commitment to being Reliably Different. Every guest can expect the voco signature 'come on in' warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, a locally-inspired welcome treat and dedicated voco hosts available throughout the guest's stay as resident experts.

Guest rooms feature a vibrant, contemporary design and voco encourages guests to make the most of some 'me time' in the comfort of their room or enjoy the lively bar and restaurants to indulge in 'voco life'.

The voco brand integrates a strong commitment to sustainability through elements such as bedding made from 100% recycled materials, with an estimated 150 plastic bottles recycled per guest room through bedding alone. Miniature bathroom products have been replaced with bulk size products in large-format bottles, from brands such as Aveda or Korres which produce 80% less waste than miniatures. Glass water bottles in guestrooms mean that the hotel removes an average of 300 plastic bottles in every guest room per year and the hotel also provides aerated shower heads in their bathrooms to reduce water usage.