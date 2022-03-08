Leading the Way: Hotel owners & GMs share their stories for International Women's Day

Professionally, 2022 is a year of recovery and new beginnings for many, and for women in particular, the stakes are higher. The disruption caused by the global pandemic had a disproportionate impact as greater numbers of women, compared to men, were suddenly forced out of the workforce all over the world.* And while the hospitality industry is seeing hiring return and leadership opportunities for women ticking higher - there is much more work to be done. It's why IHG Hotels & Resorts continues making it a priority to create more opportunities for women in leadership. "IHG is a sponsor of Tracy Prigmore's coveted She Has a Deal program and will participate in the annual hotel investment competition again this coming April 2022 in the Washington D.C. area," says Julienne Smith, Senior Vice President, Development for IHG Hotels & Resorts. "As a hotel owner herself, Tracy launched She Has a Deal to encourage women to become commercial real estate owners and developers by connecting them with mentors, investment resources, and education. Tracy's purpose to help break barriers and create opportunities for both investors and women aspiring to be hotel owners, is aligned with IHG's commitment to grow our presence of underrepresented ownership groups within our franchise community." In addition to IHG's participation in She Has a Deal, Smith says the company also works with Castell Project, which helps women gain more seats in leadership. "Castell Project has brought executives and rising leaders together in forums that have helped us all grow in our awareness and drive to evolve into a more diverse and ultimately stronger industry. IHG's participation in Castell's event and forums, like Castell@College, which exposes college age women to leadership and career opportunities within the hotel industry, have been valuable growth opportunities for all involved." As we continue to strengthen our commitments to creating more opportunities for all people in the hospitality industry - there are women across our hotels today running the show. They are owners, general managers, sales directors, chefs, and more. Each day they work to bring our core values - including True Hospitality for Good - to life for our guests. Here are just a few of the stories these inspiring colleagues shared with us:

Anna Dowling, Area GM Oman and General Manager of InterContinental Muscat "Academics was never my strong suit growing up," says Dowling candidly. "But when I started working as a server in a local hotel - I loved it! I could already see the potential of joining the hospitality industry." After completing a training program, Dowling moved through the business, working several operational roles. At 28 years old, she achieved her goal - and secured her first job as a hotel GM. She spent the next two decades working in GM roles hotels across London before deciding at the age of 51 that she was ready to go global. She moved to Bahrain, then Oman - where she's currently area general manager for six hotels and the general manager of InterContinental Muscat. "I feel very fortunate that, during my career, I wasn't discriminated against because I was a woman," she says. "I worked with great mentors and leaders who helped me develop and grow. I have so many happy memories of my time working in hotels and have made lasting friendships." As an industry veteran, Dowling says the most important ingredients for success are balance and passion. "Life is short and there is no rewind button, so it is tremendously important that your career is something you feel passionate, motivated, and inspired by - because you are giving so much of your life to it."

Patria Puyat, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Vientiane When she was seven years old, Patria Puyat stayed at an InterContinental property in Manila. She was so fascinated by the hotel that she decided she wanted to work there. Years later, after completing her hospitality education in Switzerland, she landed her first job there. Most recently, Puyat spent 10 years working at hotels in the Middle East, and now she is the general manager of the Crowne Plaza Vientiane in Laos. "Whether it was bias because I was a woman or because I'm Filipino - I learned that I had to practice the utmost resilience," says Puyat. "I worked doubly hard and always brought my A-game. Was it hard? Certainly, but it was also character building." Puyat says all the challenges she faced were worth it because today, she is a successful leader in the industry. "One of my most vivid memories is from 2018 when I stood in front of 700 people to welcome them to the newly opened Holiday Inn in Dubai City as the first Filipina manager in the Middle East," she says. "To this day, I can remember the sight, sounds, smell, and feeling in my heart like it was yesterday. You never know how many glass ceilings you can break as a woman, so, whatever your ambitions are - go for it."

Laetitia Elmaleh, General Manager of Kimpton St. Honoré After 20 years of working in hospitality, Laetitia Elmaleh says her favorite day was when she joined the IHG family. "One week after I started work, I joined a meeting of other GMs, and half of them were women," says Elmaleh. "This is the perfect hospitality company for women." Elmaleh is now the manager of the recently opened Kimpton St. Honoré in Paris, but she started her hospitality career in sales and marketing working with renowned French chef Alain Ducasse. She always knew, however, that she wanted to be the general manager of a hotel. "I'm lucky that it hasn't been much of challenge for me to be a woman in this industry," says Elmaleh. "I always had managers and mentors who believed in me." She also says being a woman has some advantages. "I think women are often more sensitive and detail-oriented, which allows us to have an approach to management that people resonate with."

Gaby Terrazas, Owner of three IHG-branded hotels and General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites Chihuahua "I was raised in hospitality," says Gaby Terrazas, who wears more than one leadership hat with IHG as both an owner and general manager. "My father opened his first hotel when I was two years old, and I grew up watching, learning, and eventually going into hotels myself." Currently the GM and owner of Holiday Inn & Suites Chihuahua, Terrazas Group also owns Holiday Inn Express Chihuahua and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chihuahua Juventud. She also serves as vice-chair on IHG's Owner Association regional committee in Mexico. "The biggest challenge is balancing work and motherhood," says Terrazas, a mom to seven-year-old triplets. "But I love working in the hotel industry. Hospitality is all about the people - from guests who have become long-time friends to the many valuable colleagues I never would have met otherwise."