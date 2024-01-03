Stock IHG INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Equities

IHG

GB00BHJYC057

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:17:48 2024-01-03 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
7,017 GBX -1.42% Intraday chart for Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC -0.62% -0.87%
03:40pm PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS : Can the travel mania dream come true? Alphavalue
03:38pm Slow start for Wall Street
Latest news about Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Bernstein Boosts InterContinental Hotels PT, Maintains at Market Perform MT
Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Citigroup, Icon, Amazon, Broadcom...
GSK raised to 'buy'; AstraZeneca cut to 'hold' AN
Barclays Raises InterContinental Hotels Group PT, Maintains Equalweight Rating MT
JPMorgan raises Compass and Marston's AN
Intercontinental Hotels Group, AR Resorts & Hotels to Develop Voco Amritsar Airport Hotel in India MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Flat in Tuesday Trading MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Higher Friday But Likely to End Week Lower MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Flat in Thursday Trading MT
FTSE 100 Ends Down, Falling Behind European Peers DJ
Hargreaves Lansdown picks Dechra chair Alison Platt as chair AN
FTSE 100 falls; Halfords, Xaar plunge AN
Hargreaves Lansdown Names Dechra Pharmaceuticals Chair to Same Role MT
Hargreaves Lansdown says Dechra's Platt to be chair AN
UK's Hargreaves says Dechra's Platt to succeed Oppenheimer as chair RE
Transcript : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Presents at 2023 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference, Nov-28-2023 11:45 AM CI
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping almost made up
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Burberry, Chevron, Cisco, M&S...
Exane BNP cuts Entain but raises SSE AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Best Buy, Diageo, The Mosaic Co, Unilever...
Glencore finally seals deal for Teck coal business AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Friday; Set to End Week Up 2.5% MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Sharply Higher Thursday MT

Company Profile

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC is one of the world leaders in hotel operating. At the end of 2022, the group operates 6,164 hotels (911,627 rooms) broken down by brand into Holiday Inn Express (3,091 hotels), Holiday Inn (1,226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) and other (123). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia (30%), Americas (54.5%), China (4.7%) and other (10.8%).
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
2024-02-19 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
89.86 USD
Average target price
75.53 USD
Spread / Average Target
-15.95%
Sector Other Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

1st Jan change Capi.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Stock Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
-0.79% 14 849 M $
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Marriott International, Inc.
-2.20% 65 152 M $
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. Stock Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
-1.13% 46 177 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Stock Hyatt Hotels Corporation
-0.62% 13 406 M $
ACCOR Stock Accor
-0.92% 9 875 M $
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED Stock The Indian Hotels Company Limited
+3.07% 7 477 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Stock Minor International
-0.85% 4 857 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Stock Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+1.38% 4 478 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Stock Asset World Corp
+7.87% 3 399 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Stock Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
+1.36% 3 144 M $
Other Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
