Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC is one of the world leaders in hotel operating. At the end of 2022, the group operates 6,164 hotels (911,627 rooms) broken down by brand into Holiday Inn Express (3,091 hotels), Holiday Inn (1,226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) and other (123). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia (30%), Americas (54.5%), China (4.7%) and other (10.8%).