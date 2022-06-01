Pride Around the World: Celebrate LGBTQ+ Month with IHG Hotels & Resorts

June marks the official beginning of Pride celebrations in many places around the world, coinciding with the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. There are many ways - and places - to experience Pride in person, whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or consider yourself an ally. From the iconic celebrations in New York City to parades in Taiwan, we've rounded up some of the most popular festivities around the globe and where to stay.

New York City Pride On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City's Greenwich Village -becoming the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement around the world. One year later, the Christopher Street Liberation Day Committee organized the first NYC Pride March, and marches have continued every year since. With a bevy of events throughout the entire month, including the annual march to Pride Island, the premiere LGBTQ+ music festival experience on Governors Island, NYC Pride is louder and prouder than ever. Where to Stay: To be in the middle of it all, you can Stay With Pride at InterContinental New York Times Square. This offer includes "Cocktails for Two" (a twist on the InterContinental75 Diamond Anniversary cocktail, but with pink champagne!) along with a portion of booking proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. Plus, the hotel's restaurant, The Stinger, will be decked out for Pride with a new floral installation at the entrance - you won't want to miss it (very 'gram worthy)!

São Paulo Pride São Paulo Gay Pride is considered one of the largest Pride parades in the world based on sheer number of attendees. It started in 1997 with roughly 2,000 participants, but now attracts an estimated three to five million participants each year. As one of the top Pride parades, there is a range of LGBTQ+ related activities and events. In fact, while the official schedule runs for five days, things start happening in the city several days earlier. This June, expect everything from dance performances to fairs to street markets. Where to Stay: Arguably, the best place to stay during Pride is in the charming Jardins District, which is just a short trip from some of the most well-known gay bars. The neighborhood is also home to the best hotels and restaurants in the city, including InterContinental São Paulo. Here, you can enjoy exclusive elegance with personalized amenities, an outdoor pool and unparalleled views from the hotel's 20th floor Club Lounge. The hotel is also only a four-minute walk from the Museum of Art of São Paulo, the meeting spot for the Pride parade, which will feature more than two dozen specially themed floats.

Madrid Orgullo Spain was one of the first countries in the world to legalize gay marriage back in 2005, and Madrid remains the center of LGBTQ+ life in the country. From July 1- 10, thousands of people will arrive in the city for Orgullo, the Spanish word for Pride. The highlight of the week is the parade along the Paseo Del Prado. This year's program also includes a series of street programs and Europe's largest outdoor concerts (on six different stages!) close to the Chueca neighborhood in downtown Madrid. It is the neighborhood where Pride got its start in the city and where the LGBTQ+ community began settling down in the 80s, transforming Chueca into an area of freedom, tolerance, and diversity. Where to Stay: Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Hotel Indigo Madrid - Gran Via is the perfect home base to feel the buzz of Spain's capital city and be close to all the action Orgullo offers. The hotel is only 10 minutes from the Chueca neighborhood, making it easy to attend all of the Pride festivities - including the traditional High Heels Race! Back at the hotel, travelers can take in the city and gaze at Pride celebrations happening below while sipping a signature cocktail or taking a dip in the infinity pool from the hotel's stunning rooftop terrace.