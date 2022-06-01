Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/31 11:35:26 am EDT
4932.00 GBX   -1.26%
12:02aPRIDE AROUND THE WORLD : Celebrate LGBTQ+ Month with IHG Hotels & Resorts
PU
05/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Crowne Plaza Kearney opens its doors, ushers in the return of Nebraska's business travel
PU
05/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG cements status as leading Central Vietnam international operator with three-hotel portfolio deal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pride Around the World: Celebrate LGBTQ+ Month with IHG Hotels & Resorts

06/01/2022 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June marks the official beginning of Pride celebrations in many places around the world, coinciding with the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. There are many ways - and places - to experience Pride in person, whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or consider yourself an ally. From the iconic celebrations in New York City to parades in Taiwan, we've rounded up some of the most popular festivities around the globe and where to stay.

New York City Pride

On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City's Greenwich Village -becoming the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ movement around the world. One year later, the Christopher Street Liberation Day Committee organized the first NYC Pride March, and marches have continued every year since. With a bevy of events throughout the entire month, including the annual march to Pride Island, the premiere LGBTQ+ music festival experience on Governors Island, NYC Pride is louder and prouder than ever.

Where to Stay: To be in the middle of it all, you can Stay With Pride at InterContinental New York Times Square. This offer includes "Cocktails for Two" (a twist on the InterContinental75 Diamond Anniversary cocktail, but with pink champagne!) along with a portion of booking proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. Plus, the hotel's restaurant, The Stinger, will be decked out for Pride with a new floral installation at the entrance - you won't want to miss it (very 'gram worthy)!

São Paulo Pride

São Paulo Gay Pride is considered one of the largest Pride parades in the world based on sheer number of attendees. It started in 1997 with roughly 2,000 participants, but now attracts an estimated three to five million participants each year. As one of the top Pride parades, there is a range of LGBTQ+ related activities and events. In fact, while the official schedule runs for five days, things start happening in the city several days earlier. This June, expect everything from dance performances to fairs to street markets.

Where to Stay: Arguably, the best place to stay during Pride is in the charming Jardins District, which is just a short trip from some of the most well-known gay bars. The neighborhood is also home to the best hotels and restaurants in the city, including InterContinental São Paulo. Here, you can enjoy exclusive elegance with personalized amenities, an outdoor pool and unparalleled views from the hotel's 20th floor Club Lounge. The hotel is also only a four-minute walk from the Museum of Art of São Paulo, the meeting spot for the Pride parade, which will feature more than two dozen specially themed floats.

Madrid Orgullo

Spain was one of the first countries in the world to legalize gay marriage back in 2005, and Madrid remains the center of LGBTQ+ life in the country. From July 1- 10, thousands of people will arrive in the city for Orgullo, the Spanish word for Pride. The highlight of the week is the parade along the Paseo Del Prado. This year's program also includes a series of street programs and Europe's largest outdoor concerts (on six different stages!) close to the Chueca neighborhood in downtown Madrid. It is the neighborhood where Pride got its start in the city and where the LGBTQ+ community began settling down in the 80s, transforming Chueca into an area of freedom, tolerance, and diversity.

Where to Stay: Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Hotel Indigo Madrid - Gran Via is the perfect home base to feel the buzz of Spain's capital city and be close to all the action Orgullo offers. The hotel is only 10 minutes from the Chueca neighborhood, making it easy to attend all of the Pride festivities - including the traditional High Heels Race! Back at the hotel, travelers can take in the city and gaze at Pride celebrations happening below while sipping a signature cocktail or taking a dip in the infinity pool from the hotel's stunning rooftop terrace.

London Pride

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in London since its first march in the UK. Approximately 2,000 people took part, a fraction of the estimated 1.5 million who now attend. The 2022 Pride Parade is returning to the streets of the capital on July 2, tracing the original route of the march that passes important sites from UK's LGBTQ+ movement. In honor of the 50th anniversary, IHG Hotels & Resorts' employee resource group, Out & Open, is partnering with Pride in London on June 4 for its milestone fundraising concert at Royal Albert Hall - Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride. It will certainly be a night to remember, with showcases from iconic trailblazers from the LGBTQ+ community and memorable music performances from Hayley Kiyoko and Calum Scott.

Where to Stay: From its historic and contemporary design to its unique culinary experiences, Kimpton Fitzroy London is a luxurious haven to take in the energy of Pride. Plus, it's central Bloomsbury location gives you easy access to all of the Pride celebrations taking place in the city, including a visit to Soho, one of London's best-known gay-friendly neighborhoods with an abundance of LGBTQ+ bars and clubs. Before heading out for the night, make sure to stop at Fitz's, the hotel's glamorous cocktail den.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
12:02aPRIDE AROUND THE WORLD : Celebrate LGBTQ+ Month with IHG Hotels & Resorts
PU
05/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Crowne Plaza Kearney opens its doors, ushers in the return of Ne..
PU
05/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG cements status as leading Central Vietnam international oper..
PU
05/30Intercontinental Hotels Unveils Second Voco Brand Hotel in Italy
MT
05/30INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Voco hotels opens second hotel in Italy, in the capital of the V..
PU
05/29INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Australia welcomes its first Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel ..
PU
05/26INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to partner with Pride in London
PU
05/26INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : New Zealand's tallest hotel development opens the doors to Holid..
PU
05/25INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts Honors Top Performing Americas Hotels with ..
PU
05/23HOTEL OF THE MONTH : InterContinental São Paulo
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 824 M - -
Net income 2022 468 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 11 383 M 11 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 62,14 $
Average target price 68,72 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.16%11 583
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.84%56 479
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-9.70%39 593
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-7.86%9 747
ACCOR7.45%8 646
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-11.90%6 168