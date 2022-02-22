Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Room at the Top: More stories from hospitality leaders for Black History Month

02/22/2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 18:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 410 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,8x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 12 072 M 12 072 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 66,52 $
Average target price 72,31 $
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.24%12 072
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.86%57 078
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-3.58%41 985
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION5.32%11 109
ACCOR14.38%9 527
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-1.68%7 077