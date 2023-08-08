1007 GMT - Smith & Nephew is expected to miss 2023 and 2025 margin guides as they imply record levels of margin expansion, UBS analysts say in a note. Despite well-above-normal revenue growth, 1H margins were the worst in more than a decade, 2020 excluded. Furthermore, to achieve 2025 guidance of more than 20%, the company would have to deliver around 125 basis points of margin expansion in 2024 and 2025, and it hasn't delivered more than 90 basis points since 2010, UBS says. "Sellside consensus is now at just 17.4% for 2023 whilst our reverse discounted cash flow analysis shows that the buyside is already below 20.0% for 2025," UBS says. UBS raises its stock rating to neutral from sell, and its target price to 1,150 pence from 1,040 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Smurfit Kappa Warrants a Higher Share Price Premium, Barclays Says

0954 GMT - Smurfit Kappa warrants a higher share price premium compared with peers due to its vertically integrated business model and efficient capital allocation, Barclays says, initiating coverage. The paper-based packaging company is well positioned to capitalize on the structural drivers of e-commerce and sustainability, the relatively defensive fast-moving consumer goods end-markets and regulatory initiatives, which are fuelling demand for corrugated packaging solutions, Barclays analysts say in a research note. "We believe it is better prepared to navigate the current backdrop versus its European corrugated packaging peers and expect its post-tax return on invested capital to be 12%+, compared to around 8%-10% for its peers in the long term," the U.K. bank says. Barclays initiates the stock with an overweight rating and a 3,830 pence price target. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

InterContinental Hotels' Momentum to Continue Supported by US Growth, Pricing

0937 GMT - InterContinental Hotels 1H results are in line, with 2Q RevPar--a key industry metric--ahead of consensus, analysts at Jefferies say in a note. The company has flagged commentary from hotel analytics company STR that real pricing is expected to be more than 1% ahead of 2019 levels in 2023 in the U.S. with room for further growth underpinned by demand and inflationary pressures, the analysts say. "While strong results were largely expected following the 2Q reporting period, we think shares will be supported by 2Q RevPAR momentum, improved Americas signings and outlook commentary supportive of pricing power," the analysts say. Jefferies rates the stock buy and has a GBP6,200 target price. Shares are up 2.4% at 5,794 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

IHG Gains After Strong 1H, Reassuring Outlook

0934 GMT - InterContinental Hotels Group shares top the FTSE 100 Index's risers, up more than 2% after the hotelier reported higher first-half revenue, operating profit and dividends. The reported results beat market expectations and the company's second-half outlook was reassuring, UBS says. There were no broad signs of cooling leisure demand and the company expects group revenue per available room to be positive in each region in 2H, the Swiss bank says. "We think the results will be supportive for the shares," UBS analysts say in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

TI Fluid Systems Strong 1H Seen Lifting Consensus

0933 GMT - TI Fluid Systems shares rose as much as 25% to 161.83 pence, their highest price in almost a year, after the U.K. car-fluid-storage manufacturer posted "very strong" first-half results on volume and cost recovery. "We would expect a strong positive share price reaction today, and consensus upgrades to follow," Jefferies analysts write in a note. The company's upgraded full-year guidance and capital allocation changes, which include the adoption of a progressive dividend policy and a GBP40 million share buyback program, should be launched in the second half, the analysts flag. Jefferies rates the stock buy. Shares pared some gains and were up 15.6% mid-morning at 150 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

InterContinental Hotels Benefits From Travel Demand, But Lags Marriott

0930 GMT - InterContinental Hotels' revenue per available room rose 17% in 2Q and 24% in 1H, and the company said it expects further 2H positive RevPar growth, interactive investor analyst Victoria Scholar says. The company has enjoyed robust leisure demand for travel across all markets despite pressures from inflation, but despite a strong rally so far in 2023--and being up around 19% in the year to date--it is lagging U.S. rival Marriott, Scholar says. "Many consumers are maximizing the opportunity to go on holiday abroad, prioritizing this over other discretionary spending now that pandemic travel restrictions have ended around the world," she says. Shares are up 1.9% at 5,770 pence.(anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

IWG 1H Seen as Stable; Sales Slightly Ahead of RBC Views

0914 GMT - IWG delivered broadly in-line first-half results with Ebitda and sales slightly ahead of RBC Capital Markets' expectations, analysts say. The office-space provider didn't change its outlook and remains cautiously optimistic given the growing demand for hybrid working solutions, RBC analysts say in a research note. Demand however has been tempered however by foreign exchange headwinds and a challenging economic and competitive environment. Debt has been reduced by GBP58 million over the last six months, a positive development, RBC says. "Overall a decent first half with consistent messaging and an unchanged outlook, both of which are good news given IWG's history," the Canadian bank says. RBC retains its sector perform rating on the stock and 155 pence price target. Shares are up 0.5% at 150.7 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

