Unveiling Sydney's Newest Boutique Gem: Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 May 2023: Pro-invest Group has unveiled details of its newest property - Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point. Following the settlement of the hotel purchase in February 2023, the company has signed a franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts and an extensive renovation is planned to bring the essence of this vibrant neighbourhood to life.

Opening in Q4 2023, the multi-million-dollar transformation of the former Larmont Sydney by Lancemore into a Hotel Indigo marks a new chapter in the property's history - and will be the brands' debut in the city.

Offering Sydney's sought-after harbour and city views, the 105-room hotel is in walking distance of the CBD, nestled behind another of the city's iconic landmarks - the Kings Cross Coca-Cola sign. Drawing inspiration from local history and culture, the revamped hotel will feature art deco tributes and a unique design that reflects the area's distinctive charm.

The rebranding to Hotel Indigo incorporates the brand's signature storytelling, personalised service, exceptional design, and culinary delights, for guests looking for both character and comfort during their stay. This will be delivered by Hotel Manager Caitlin Walter and her team, who will be instrumental in bringing Hotel Indigo's neighbourhood story to life.

With 262 open or pipeline hotels globally, the Hotel Indigo brand is one of the world's leading boutique premium brands. In Australia, the brand continues to expand its presence, with Pro-invest Group as a key partner in its growth.

Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point will be the fourth Hotel Indigo in Australia, and third Hotel Indigo in the Pro-invest portfolio, following the recent signing of Hotel Indigo Melbourne on Flinders and last year's opening of Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre.

Jan Smits, CEO, Asia Pacific, Pro-invest Group, said: "We purchased this property knowing we had the opportunity to bring it to life in a whole new way for guests and the local community. With our multi-million-dollar renovation, and rebrand to Hotel Indigo, the next chapter of this hotel's history is being written.

The hotel's location puts it front and centre of Sydney City Council's revitalisation programme and the re-energising of the areas' 24-hour economy. The resurgence of this neighbourhood promises to revive the energy it's been so famous for, and our team can't wait to be a part of that."

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director - Australasia & Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "The collaboration between Pro-invest Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to flourish, with the Hotel Indigo brand gaining significant momentum across Australasia and globally.

IHG is enjoying its largest-ever period of growth in the region, with numerous openings under brands including InterContinental, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, voco, Crowne Plaza and the Holiday Inn brand family. As part of this growth, we're excited to welcome the next member of the Hotel Indigo family right here in Sydney."

Pro-invest Group is IHG's largest franchise partner across Australasia and has a partnership that has seen them open an extensive estate of Holiday Inn Express hotels across Australia and New Zealand, as well as recent openings under the Kimpton, voco and Hotel Indigo brands.


IHG is expanding significantly with recent and upcoming openings across its brands in the region, from InterContinental, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, voco and Crowne Plaza, to Hotel Indigo and the Holiday Inn brand family.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 12:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
