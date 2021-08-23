Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Renaissance: Escape to the cities you love

08/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Michaelangelo - yes, that Michelangelo - is alleged to have famously said, 'I have never felt salvation in nature. I love cities above all.'

After a year that pulled people away from the big cities, and recalibrated city life, they are now rediscovering their love of a busy metropolis. A survey earlier this year from Time Out revealed a third of global travelers were planning city getaways in 2021.

But travel has changed, and it will keep changing in the weeks and months ahead, so we're highlighting just a few of the cities you can escape to while staying safe and abiding by local rules and public health guidelines.

Let's go!

Bright Lights, Big City

First up - New York City. When it comes to the quintessential American city, it's hard to think of any place other than the Big Apple.

What you need to know: New York City requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination for indoor activities, including dining, gyms, and Broadway shows. Masks or face coverings are also mandated in some areas. For the latest information, visit the city's official guide.

Where to stay:

EVEN Hotel New York - Times Square South

For every Broadway show, shopping spree, and tourist delight - there's no better place to book your stay than right in the heart of Manhattan. All EVEN hotels offer in-room fitness zones with work out equipment, state-of-the-art athletic studio, and healthy meals at its signature Cork & Kale restaurants with a focus on wellness.

voco The Franklin

Picture a 19th century Manhattan brownstone on the Upper East Side, a short walk to Central Park, oh and you're bringing your four-legged friend along. No, it's not the scene of your favorite NYC-based sitcom, but it can be your reality when you stay at this charming, new hotel (the first for the brand in the U.S.!) with spacious King Studio rooms.

InterContinental New York Barclay

You were born to vacay this way. So, channel your inner Lady Gaga on the rooftop of this iconic midtown Manhattan property that has been welcoming guests since 1926. Celebrating its 75th year - InterContinental Hotels & Resorts are synonymous with luxury hospitality. Stay like royalty in the heart of New York City, and don't forget to enjoy a drink at the hotel bar - The Parlour, an homage to all things 1920s.

A Dose of Southern Hospitality

Heading South to Savannah, where history comes to life. So much so that its historic district is the largest in the United States.

What you need to know: The City of Savannah mandates face coverings or masks to be worn in certain indoor locations. The order is in effect through August 25, 2021. For more information, see here.

Where to stay:

Holiday Inn Express Savannah Historic District

This newly renovated hotel located steps fromthe Savannah River will give you the dose of Southern Hospitality you're looking for. It's a mile away from all the attractions of the Historic District, including the famous Forsyth Park. 'Savannah is a fantastic walking city,' says General Manager Wendy McBride. 'And we have a bonus with our open container policy, you can experience our great local distilleries, breweries, and bars while you walk lazily along as youand take in the sights of beautiful live Oaks in the squares or watch the cargo ships coming up the Savannah River.'

Staybridge Suites Savannah Historic District

Located right along Bay Street, this is a great choice for families planning longer stays in Savannah! Rooms come with a full-service kitchen and living space, and the hotel offers onsite laundry, gym, a business center, and weekly housekeeping.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
