¡Vamos a Puebla!: Birthplace of Cinco de Mayo, just outside Mexico City

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated across North America with backyard gatherings, spicy tacos and frozen margaritas. But head to the Mexican state of Puebla where Cinco de Mayo originated, and the festivities take on a whole new meaning.

Located 130 kilometers east of Mexico City, Puebla makes a striking impression with its bold colonial architecture. Its capital - Puebla de Zargoza - has a culture and legacy so important, that UNESCO put the city on its World Heritage List

'We take great pride in Puebla's cultural heritage. It is a rich destination in so many ways, and it has a lot to offer, no matter what your purpose for visiting,' says Felix Ruano, General Manager at InterContinental Presidente Puebla.

According to history, Cinco de Mayo is the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. On that day, Mexican troops defeated French soldiers, who were better armed and equipped. While it took another five years for the French to leave Mexico, the unexpected victory at the city of Puebla became a symbol of resistance for the Mexican people.

Today, the site of the battlefield is open as a park and museum for visitors. Even more remarkable, a centuries-old series of tunnels were discovered below the city in 2015. Historians suspect this is how Mexican troops were able to ambush enemy forces. These tunnels are open to the public and are a completely unique tourist attraction.

On Cinco de Mayo, the city of Puebla remembers the 1862 battle with a military reenactment, parade, speeches, traditional dances, and music. It's a day of significance, history and pride.

'Cinco de Mayo serves as a reminder of the courage of our people who fought bravely, but also of the intricate tapestry of Mexican culture, which one must experience to grasp fully,' says Ruano.

According to Ruano and his team, Puebla has something for everyone, and they encourage visitors to experience the best of Mexican culture and hospitality:

Magical Towns of Puebla

From its iconic capital, the state of Puebla has a plethora of towns dubbed the 'Magical towns of Puebla.' From colorful Chignauhuapán to the 'city of flowers,' Atlixco - a tour through Puebla is a feast for the eyes and stomach. The state is known for some of the best food Mexico has to offer. According to the hotel team at InterContinental Presidente Puebla, the mix of indigenous, Spanish, and Asian elements have influenced representative dishes such as chiles en nogada, mole poblano, mole de caderas and milk sweets, among others.