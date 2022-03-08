Log in
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Voco continues its expansion in the Middle East with first Qatari opening: voco Doha West Bay Suites

03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
Doha, Qatar - 7 March 2022: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has rebranded voco Doha West Bay Suites - the first voco property in Qatar and is introducing guests to new and refreshed dining and stay experiences in the coming months. As one of IHG's newest hotel brands, voco combines the reassurance of a global brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel.

Nestled in Doha's most popular spot, West Bay, voco Doha West Bay Suites offers modern, stylish and unstuffy hotel experience for guests. The 46 floors will continue to offer 396 spacious rooms and suites well-loved restaurant and lounges - The Social, Serenitea, Sky Lounge on the 35th floor, an exclusive helipad and facilities including a pool deck, a 24-hour gym with steam, sauna and Jacuzzi, a spa and a kids' wading pool and five meeting rooms.

The property offers a selection of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom fully serviced suites spread over 46 floors which embody the characteristics of voco with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay. All deluxe rooms, suites and studios are well-appointed with separate living and dining areas, as well as an accompanying modern kitchenette. All suites are complete with complimentary Wi-Fi access, 24/7 reception, and concierge services.

Every guest will experience the voco signature 'come on in' warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, with dedicated voco hosts available throughout the guest's stay as resident experts, and a locally inspired welcome treat. As part of the transformational works carried out at the property, the refurbished guest rooms benefit from the voco design concept with thoughtful comforts like cozy bedding made from 100% recycled materials, Antipodes high quality organic amenities in larger dispenser bottles, and high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart TVs, executive desks and in-room refreshments. So, guests can relax and indulge in some 'me time' when they stay at voco.

Located in the heart of bustling and cosmopolitan district of Doha, voco Doha West Bay Suites is minutes away from Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, and the diplomatic and financial hub of the city, as well as luxury malls and cultural attractions, the hotel will cater for both short stay or a comfortable home-away-from-home experience, combined with state-of-the-art leisure and business amenities and gold courses.

Commenting on the hotel opening, Liezl Meier, General Manager, voco Doha West Bay Suites, said: "We are thrilled to open Qatar's first voco hotel in Doha's most vibrant, upscale destination. The hotel benefits from the brand's bold and distinctive identity, bringing warmth and a modern touch to our guests."

She added: "With an excellent location, boasting upscale facilities and amenities and a unique brand experience, voco Doha West Bay Suites is set to be a preferred destination for guests visiting Doha as well as for residents."

The property offers a selection of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom fully serviced suites spread over 46 floors with custom-made furniture and fixtures. All deluxe rooms, suites and studios are well-appointed with separate living and dining areas, as well modern kitchenettes. All suites are complete with complimentary Wi-Fi access, 24/7 reception, and concierge services.

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, guests at voco Doha West Bay can stay with confidence, thanks to the IHG Clean Promise and enhanced IHG Way of Clean procedures using science-led protocols and service measures in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey. Find out more at http://www.ihg.com/clean.

voco hotels continues to evolve as part of its global ambition to welcome guests at 200 voco hotels in leading urban and leisure locations in the next 10 years. Testament to the rising global prominence of the brand, three hotels opened in 2022 including voco Singapore, voco Bonnington Dubai and voco Johannesburg Rosebank, another five hotels opening in the Middle East in the next three years

For more information, please visit vocohotels.com/doha

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vocovocodoha

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
